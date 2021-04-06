10 National Garden Scheme open gardens to visit in Lancashire this summer
- Credit: Linda Viney
Last year's lockdown meant the annual National Garden Scheme was limited to an online experience.
This year, the scheme returns to Lancashire with over 30 locations taking part, from residential gardens to stately homes.
At the time of writing, pre-booking is recommended as spaces will be limited, we've selected some you may have seen in our magazine before and the larger ones with the biggest capacity, so there is more chance of you being able to attend.
Derian House Children's Hospice, Chorley
9th May, 8th August
Derian House provide respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 children and young people across the North West. The gardens at their Chorley base have been curated to create an environment of peace as well as fun.
Halton Park House, Lancaster
22nd May
The 17th century house lies on the north west edge of the Forest of Bowland. There's over six acres of grounds to explore with orachards and woodland walks.
Mill Barn, Samlesbury
24th May
A converted mill site near the River Darwen is now a haven for wildlife as with some fantastical elements including follies, sculptures and ponds.
Bretherton Village Gardens
30th May, 25th July, 29th August
West Lancashire is the county's prime farming land, so it's no surprise that the local gardens are something special. There are five local gardens are open this year, including Owl Barn, one that we visited in 2017.
Dutton Hall, Ribchester
27th June
The garden at Dutton Hall is one to delight the senses, with fragrant roses, specimen trees and shrubs among carefully designed landscape features giving year-round interest.
Carr House Farm, Lancaster
3rd July
A Mediterranean style garden in the centre of Lancaster, with fruit trees and ponds. You can combine this with a visit to the nearby Aldcliffe Road Triangle and a walk along the Lancaster Canal.
Hutton Village Gardens
4th July
Three gardens on Tolsey Drive in Hutton are open in early July. Number 10 is a narrow garden backing onto Hutton Grammar School and houses many eclectic features.
Warton Village Gardens
17th July
A collection of gardens and allotments are spread across the village of Warton, that offer a wide variety of planting and design ideas.
Lytham Hall
18th July
The grounds at Lytham Hall span 78 acres, containing woodland, grassland and two lakes. There are over 4 km of paths and The Mount, the highest point in Lytham, provides a wonderful viewing point with a 360° degree vista of the grounds.
Gorse Hill Nature Reserve, Aughton
18th July
Situated on a sandstone ridge offering spectacular views across the Lancashire Plain, the wildflower meadow in summer is brimming with a wide variety of wildflowers and grasses. Admission fee also includes entry to residential garden on nearby Ludlow Drive.
Higher Bridge Clough House, Rossendale
31st July
A garden with a meandering stream that is edges by a cornucopia of plants and shrubs.
