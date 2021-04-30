5 bespoke glass features that will help you create your dream home

Promotion

Published: 11:54 AM April 30, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM April 30, 2021

Use bespoke glass full-length windows and doors to create a seamless transition between your home and garden. - Credit: Glass and Stainless

John Whitehead, managing director of Glass and Stainless in Cheshire, reveals how to use bespoke glass to create unique and stunning features that will transform your property in a few simple steps.

1. Add luxury curtain walling systems to your home’s facade

Picture an entire wall of your home fitted with bespoke, made-to-order specialist toughened glass. Curtain walling systems are an ideal way to modernise the appearance of your home’s interior and exterior. Curtain walling allows natural light to flood the property, offering a light, airy feel and creating a seamless transition between your home and garden.

'We offer a full design and installation project to help turn your vision into a reality.' - Credit: Glass and Stainless

You can also create luxury feature windows and glass doors spanning the entire length of your home. Frosted and opaque glass finishes are available from Glass and Stainless to help retain your privacy, and you can even install coloured glass to create a beautiful lighting effect that will transform your home’s design. Our team of glass experts can help you achieve a flawless design, whatever you have in mind, and make the most of the natural light where you live.

2. Create a stunning Juliet balcony

A Juliet balcony is a great way to make the most of your view - no matter where you're based. Whether you want to feel surrounded by nature and lovely landscapes or to feel truly immersed in a bustling city skyline. Juliet balconies help bring the outside in.

Rooms from the first floor of your property will benefit from the additional light and openness that full-height balcony French doors will supply, and the increased space.

You can opt for a frameless balustrade system for a sleek, minimalist feel, or pick from a range of stylish, lightweight aluminium frames, available in a range of coloured finishes for a unique touch.

Choose a frameless balustrade system for your Juliet balcony and enjoy unobstructed views. - Credit: Glass and Stainless

In all of our projects, Glass and Stainless install various forms of toughened and laminated safety glass. Our team of experts can advise which type of glass will be best to use for your project and make the most of your property. We work with the best, accredited suppliers and installers and constantly review our suppliers to ensure they meet UK safety standards.

3. Design a spectacular glass staircase and landing

Glass and Stainless can help you create a unique glass staircase that will become a statement architectural feature. A glass staircase is a timeless piece that will add an instant wow factor to your home’s design and make a lasting impression on guests and visitors.

Your staircase will be crafted according to your preference and material specifications and will be hand-cut to fit your space for a distinctive, unique design. 2-D and 3-D rendered drawings will help bring your vision to life ahead of its completion.

Design a glass and stainless-steel staircase that fits perfectly with the contours of your home. - Credit: Glass and Stainless

We've partnered with a bespoke Italian staircase manufacturer, specialising in the production of beautiful and high-quality staircases. Contact the team for pictures of installations recently completed, no doubt we have a project to inspire your choices.

4. Introduce gorgeous glass flooring throughout your home

Glass floors are great fun, help light flow throughout the property, show off interesting architectural features and bring a touch of natural light to any underground spaces. They’re perfect for use both indoors and outside, and can be custom-cut and coloured to match your home.

Translucent finishes can help maintain your privacy, while still allowing ample light to pass through. Our anti-slip technology ensures your glass floors are perfectly safe to walk on.

We offer a full design and installation service and will be with you every step of the way, offering advice and guidance to help you find the perfect product for you.

We install toughened and laminated safety glass and our anti-slip technology makes your glass floor safe to walk on.' - Credit: Glass and Stainless

5. Change your home’s layout with bespoke glass panel partitions

Build new areas into your interior layout using specially made glass panels. It’s a cost-effective and space-saving way to break up large rooms, making them feel cosy. Glass partition walls can help to prevent the spread of unwanted noise or cooking smells and create defined, beautiful spaces in open-plan homes.

They are lightweight, won't intrude upon your home’s existing décor, and can also be easily constructed to fit any position and space, and our expert designers can offer tailored recommendations to help you make the most of your existing space.

Planning your project

Book a consultation with our glass design experts for help with planning your project. We’ll get to know more about you, your lifestyle and design ideas, and can then provide a quote for your project and discuss timescales.

Get inspired and visit glassandstainless.com to explore previous projects they have worked on. - Credit: Glass and Stainless

We work with professional installers that specialise in fitting bespoke glass and balustrade systems, and with architects throughout the UK to install projects of all sizes. We pride ourselves on the high-quality products and attentive, personalised customer service we offer.

Glass and Stainless is a leading supplier of bespoke glass panels for residential, commercial and industrial use.

Visit glassandstainless.com to explore previous projects or use the glass calculator to get a quote for your project.

Call 01260 281748 or email sales@glassandstainless.com.