5 key points to create a stunning and long-lasting floor

Discover the dos and don’ts of installing new flooring.

We sat down with Steve Adams from Endura Design Flooring in Pamber End, Hampshire to find out what common mistakes people can make when choosing a new floor for their home, and the simple steps you can take to avoid them.

Below Steve shares five ways Endura can help you find stunning floors for your property:

1. Follow our advice about subfloor preparation to ensure your flooring lasts longer

Many people forget about or ignore their subfloor (the part beneath their flooring), which is a huge mistake. You won’t notice the damage an ill-prepared subfloor can cause right away. However, you will seriously shorten the lifespan of your new flooring.

This Ceramic Sable flooring from Amtico's Spacia collection will brighten up your hallway and living spaces. - Credit: Amtico

Checking for cracked tiles, missing grout or loose flooring on the sub-layer can help ensure your new flooring remains looking its best for longer. Don’t worry if you don’t know what signs to look for. We are happy to carry out a free, no-obligation survey of the sub-layer prior to fitting your new flooring and recommend the correct actions to take.

2. At Endura, we use our own accredited installers to fit your new flooring to achieve the best finish

People think DIY flooring installation is a money-saving trick, but this isn’t always the case. Incorrect measuring and installation could see you spend money on flooring you don’t need.

LVT's stone-like appearance makes it an ideal choice to use in your kitchen for a modern, minimal look. - Credit: Amtico

Our installation team are fully accredited and experienced professionals. They deliver a complete fitting service to ensure your new flooring is installed quickly and efficiently.

3. Choose a floor that can be used in every room to create a seamless design

If you’re renovating several rooms, you may want a type of flooring that can be used in every space, for ease and consistency. We often recommend LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tiles) to clients looking for flooring that can be used throughout every room of the home.

What is LVT flooring?

Luxury Vinyl Tiling has the look of real wood or stone or comes in an abstract design. It's made with a multiple layering system from PVC vinyl and produced in planks and tiles that can be installed with or without design stripping using a glue-down product. It's also available in a click system with acoustic backing or loose lay.

What are the benefits of LVT flooring?

LVT is a durable flooring to use throughout all home environments and, as it's waterproof, it is safe to install in most wet areas i.e. bathrooms and W/C's. LVT’s authentic appearance means it’s an effective substitute for real wood or stone, one that offers greater versatility, is easy to maintain and comes in a wide range of colours, textures and finishes. It's comfortable underfoot, compatible with underfloor heating, and doesn't harbour pollen or dust. The acoustic qualities also make it quiet as it helps to absorb sound.

Could Amtico Luxury Vinyl Tile be for you?

Amtico offers an unrivalled range of high-quality LVT flooring that comes with a minimum of a 25 year guarantee. They have over 50 years’ experience manufacturing flooring in Britain. As an Amtico One retailer, our showroom is fully stocked with their latest flooring collections, and our knowledgeable team can recommend which flooring will suit your purpose, style and budget.

Distinctive designs like this black bathroom LVT floor from Harvey Maria's Northmore collection can help you create stunning, statement rooms. - Credit: Harvey Maria

4. Consult our expert team at Endura Design Flooring to produce a truly unique floor

With so many variations of flooring to choose from, it's hard to tell which is right for you. We have access to an in-house interior designer who can work alongside you to help you create a floor that you love. You can also use the showroom’s Amtico visualiser to display different Amtico flooring options, allowing you to envision the result and help you make the right choice!

Popular flooring trends for 2022 include ceramics offered in Amtico’s Spacia range. Authentic grains that can be found in Amtico’s Form collection and distinctive designs as shown in Amtico’s Signature range are also in high demand.

5. Visit our showroom to find the best flooring for you

Our team always advises clients to visit our showroom first before making a purchase. This allows you to see the products first-hand and gain guidance from expert flooring professionals. You can also use product samples at home to help you make your decision.

This lattice Luxury Vinyl Tile in pebble grey creates a harmonious and welcoming hallway. - Credit: Harvey Maria

We have 40 years’ plus experience and provide a dedicated, personal and expert service. The showroom offers a wide range of flooring to suit any renovation project, from carpets, natural grasses, and a great selection of LVT brands such as Amtico, Karndean Design Flooring and Harvey Maria.

You can come and be inspired by our Amtico showroom. Parking is free, you can also enjoy a coffee in the coffee shop next door and explore the garden centre. From the minute you enter the showroom doors to walking on your new floor, we’ll be there to make every step effortless and enjoyable.

