5 easy ways to revamp your home interior 

Promotion

The Faux Wild Flower Arrangement creates an effortlessly fresh and clean look for any space. - Credit: The Suffolk Nest

A clean, fresh aesthetic is the cornerstone of any modern home, and we’ve whittled it down to five of the simplest ways to get your interior looking its best.

Launched in January 2021 as a floristry passion project, The Suffolk Nest has grown into a one-stop shop for all things floral. The family-run business specialises in a range of stunning faux and fresh flowers, as well as a variety of stylish home décor products to brighten your space.

Husband and wife co-founders Ashlee Jane and Chris, are also dedicated to helping their followers create their own unique décor designs at home by offering free live tutorials across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, as well as DIY wreath-making kits.

We sat down with Ashlee, who shares her home decorating tips and five simple ways to refresh your interior.

1. Display faux flower arrangements

Ashlee explains how she turns to nature and the outdoor world to find inspiration for her flower arrangements and home décor.

“When it comes to faux flower arrangements, I like to switch things up each season to breathe new life into our home. I recommend choosing stems that reflect what’s naturally in bloom at that time of year.” The Suffolk Nest launches a new collection of faux arrangements every season, to help you easily refresh your home.

During summer, Ashlee prefers their home to feel light and airy with a more minimalist style. Her faux arrangements are reflective of this, using a combination of classic foliage such as Eucalyptus, Fern and grasses, complemented with delicate and pretty white flowers. The Suffolk Nest’s Faux Wild Flower and Summer Meadow arrangements are both beautiful examples of this.

As we move into Autumn and retreat inside our homes, Ashlee favours warm and earthy tones, to emulate the changing leaves and dried seed pods in nature. The Suffolk Nest's newly launched Autumn Faux collection features a selection of abundant autumnal arrangements of rich burgundy, rust and sepia tones with faux dried hydrangeas, branches and faux leaves.

2. Use vases and planters to fill empty space

Whether used as a statement on their own, or to hold a fresh or faux flower arrangement, a beautiful vase is a simple way to add texture and character to an empty space. However, the size you choose requires some careful thought.

“A small vase in a big space can easily look very lost, so make sure the size is in proportion to your furniture and the space surrounding it,” says Ashlee. “The choice of your vase is just as important as the flowers it holds – they need to work in harmony.”

Materials like concrete and terracotta can add warmth and depth to a minimalist décor scheme. The Marlesford Pot is a rustic, textured, clay piece that’s perfect for holding faux white cosmos stems in summer or dried flowers in autumn.

In the summer months, Ashlee suggests opting for clear glass vases or white ceramic for a light, fresh feel. - Credit: The Suffolk Nest

In the summer months, Ashlee suggests clear glass vases or white ceramic for a light, fresh feel. The Classic Vase, made from antique white terracotta and detailed with a floral pattern, is a stylish addition to the home and perfectly proportioned for an array of flower arrangements.

Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, The Rattan Planter can be filled with lavender, ivy and herbs, and cushioned by fresh pillow moss to add a summery, rustic look.

3. Incorporate candles and candleholders for ambience

Come summer or winter, candles are an atmospheric addition to any space, whether you're dressing a sophisticated dinner table or creating a cosy reading corner. Ashlee recommends dotting tall, tapered candles along a table for a dramatic effect, or placing one on top of a stack of books for styling a coffee table.

Pair your pencil candles with a chic holder, such as the White Ceramic Holder or Tall Candlesticks for an elegant tablescape or sideboard display.

4. Add faux greenery for a fresh feel

“A room without greenery feels unfinished for me, and faux foliage stems are the easiest and most effective way to add life to your home,” Ashlee says.

Incorporating faux greenery and coffee books into your table and shelf décor displays is a great way to give an empty space some added style. - Credit: The Suffolk Nest

The Suffolk Nest has an array of beautiful foliage to choose from, such as their Faux Eucalyptus Spray or Faux Olive Branches to help create the best backdrop and base for your floral arrangements.

“The colour green helps us to feel more relaxed and calmer, benefitting our everyday lives and lifting our mood. It even has the power to help our brains generate new ideas,” Ashlee tells us.

The Suffolk Nest’s faux stems come in varying lengths and shades of green with realistic leaves and branches, making them effortless to arrange and add greenery.

Ashlee recommends filling your planters with herbs, lavender and ivy for a rustic, summery look that will last all year-round. - Credit: The Suffolk Nest

5. Wreaths

“For me, a wreath is the perfect way to inject some seasonality and character into your home. They’re not just for Christmas – to me, they symbolise the beginning of a new season,” says Ashlee.

The Suffolk Nest's annual Autumn Wreath Kits will soon be available for you to decorate your home next season. - Credit: The Suffolk Nest

The Suffolk Nest provide their very own seasonal wreath-making kits, which include all the materials you need to make your own at home. Their brand-new Autumn Wreath Kit will soon be available on their website for you to purchase for the coming season.

To browse The Suffolk Nest’s stunning home décor products, visit thesuffolknest.com. To make an enquiry, contact customerservices@thesuffolknest.com.