Win a £1000 rug from Alternative Flooring

Lancashire Life

Published: 10:00 AM December 1, 2021
A rug can transform a room

A rug can transform a room - Credit: Alternative Flooring

Give your floors a fresh new look with a rug from Alternative Flooring 

Nowhere in the home is used as much as the floors, but they are often overlooked when rooms are revamped. 

Here’s a chance to show your floors some love and to give your home a fresh new look. 

You could be the winner of a spectacular rug worth £1000 from Preston’s award winning Alternative Flooring. 

Rugs can give a new look to a room and you could choose your prize from the range on offer at Alternative Flooring’s showroom, or create a bespoke, personalised piece of rug art designed for your home. 

Natural Rugs are perfect for making an architectural statement. You can choose from seagrass, sisal, coir, jute fibres and many other materials and you can experiment with different flooring and border combinations. Or you can be loud, proud, bold and smart with the wide range of stripes, spots and patterns from the eclectic Alternative Flooring range. 

And because rugs can be moved from room to room and house to house, you can style your home exactly the way you want to. It’s refreshing to bring familiar items into a new space and play with them to find them a new home. Let the rug you choose make a striking and unique statement about you and your home. 

