Home transformations: how to make your conservatory an indispensable living space

A HeatGuard warm roof can help keep your conservatory cool in summer and warm in winter. - Credit: HeatGuard

Did you know some renovations can add value to your home in more ways than one?

"For many, their conservatory has become an under-used, expensive part of the home," explains Mark Eales, a warm roof specialist at HeatGuard Windows in Chesterfield. "However, with some simple home improvements, we can help families take back control of their living space, make the most of their homes and increase their property's worth."

Below, Mark reveals how you can transform your conservatory into a space that can be used 365 days of the year, in any way you want.

Q: Why should you consider upgrading your conservatory?

A: The reality is a standard conservatory is only functional for around three months of the year, the rest of the time it is simply too hot or too cold to use.

Transform your conservatory into additional living space, a playroom or home office. - Credit: HeatGuard

I’ve known many families that have struggled during the heatwave this summer. You’d think a conservatory would offer the perfect solution, but truthfully, in the sun conservatories can reach unsettling temperatures.

Similarly, in winter, conservatories can be just as cold as your garden, meaning you need to turn on a heater to be in there or avoid the area completely. This can feel like a waste, especially in houses where families desperately need additional living space and storage.

Q: What changes can you make to your conservatory so it can be used all year round?

A: I’d always recommend fitting a HeatGuard warm roof. It’s a simple way of transforming your existing conservatory, without having to pay for a brand-new extension.

The innovative warm roofing system is fully insulated and thermally efficient, helping to reduce your home’s energy usage, lower utility bills and regulate temperatures throughout the seasons. Added soundproofing is ideal for reducing outside noise levels, and the roof’s sleek and airy design is ideal for creating a bright, inviting space.

Installation of your new HeatGuard warm roof typically takes no more than three days. - Credit: HeatGuard

You can use your new conservatory as a home office, kitchen extension, children’s playroom, dining room to entertain guests or a multi-purpose space to suit your needs.

HeatGuard roofs come with a building regulation certificate for your peace of mind and allow you to reclaim the use of your conservatory, no matter the weather or season.

Q: Can a HeatGuard warm roof be used on any type of conservatory?

A: Absolutely. As the roof’s structure is incredibly lightweight, it’s compatible with any type, size or shape of a conservatory. You can design your roof’s tiles or slate to match or contrast with the rest of your home and decide if you wish to install VELUX roof windows, to allow in additional light.

Q: How long will it take to install a conservatory warm roof?

A: Installation typically takes no more than three days. We offer a free site survey where we can answer any questions you may have and provide a no-obligation quote for the project.

The warm roof is compatible with any type, shape or size of conservatory. - Credit: HeatGuard

Once deciding to proceed, we’ll arrange a day to replace your old roof with the new HeatGuard one. This will be completed and watertight usually within the very first day, so your home will be secure and weatherproof.

After, we’ll return to finish the outside and arrange for plasterers and electricians to finish the interior. You can choose which type of electrical fittings to install, tailoring your conservatory to suit your specific needs and tastes.

Within two weeks, we’ll return to decorate the space. We offer a comprehensive turn-key service, meaning we’ll take care of everything so your conservatory will be ready for you to use right away.

For over 15 years, we’ve helped homeowners throughout Derbyshire, Nottingham, and South Yorkshire create their dream homes. We pride ourselves on delivering quality workmanship, exceptional customer service and dedicated aftercare. Our customers are our passion, and our very first priority – nothing is more important to us than helping you achieve your vision.

HeatGuard Windows has a five-tick satisfaction rating on Trusted Trader.

To discover how they can help your home look its best, visit heatguardwindows.com.

Call 01246 250 600 or email enquiries@heatguardwindows.co.uk.