How to transform your home with a newly refurbished staircase

Published: 3:15 PM March 31, 2021

Oak and glass is a popular design choice for staircases in both modern and traditional homes. - Credit: Hampshire Staircase Refurbishments

Wow your guests from the moment they step foot in your home with a stunning, hand-crafted staircase.

Doug Collins from Hampshire Staircase Refurbishments explains how to plan and design your new stairs.

Q: Why should I consider refurbishing my staircase?

A: It can completely transform your home. A new staircase can uplift and modernise your décor instantly. From the moment you step foot in your door, your home will feel cosy and inviting. The staircase is usually the first thing people see when they enter, making a great first impression.

Q: How do you refurbish or improve an old staircase?

Fitting mortice and tenon joints strengthens your stairs and ensures that they are built to last. - Credit: Hampshire Staircase Refurbishments

A: We take out the newel posts, replace the hand and base rails and can clad treads and risers to change the look of your stairs. We can even build LED lights into the steps – they’re visually stunning and a fantastic way to illuminate your hall at night.

We fit your stairs with mortice and tenon joints. Woodworkers from around the world have used this technique for hundreds of years because the joints are strong, and long-lasting.

Q: Do you fit new staircases?

A: Yes. Most of the work we do is refurbishing staircases but we can also design a new staircase for your home. If you want to change the shape of your stairs we will need to design and fit a brand-new structure.

Q: What are the best materials to use on my stairs?

A: This entirely depends on your personal taste and the style of your home. You can choose from an array of materials – glass, wood, and iron. Oak and glass staircases are often a popular choice.

The light finish of the wood and open sleek design of the glass suits both modern and traditional properties. It makes the space appear larger and more inviting. However, no two staircases are the same. We recommend booking a home visit. We will look at your home, gather the necessary measurements and spend time getting to know you. This allows us to craft an utterly unique staircase tailor-made for your home.

Q: What advice do you have for people currently planning a staircase refurbishment?

A stunning staircase can transform your home and impress guests as you welcome them into your house. - Credit: Hampshire Staircase Refurbishments

A: Look online for design ideas and gather images to share with us in your consultation. These will help us to understand what kind of staircase you would like.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us if you have any questions, we can offer advice and guidance to help you plan the project. We can also provide you with a free quote.

Q: Why choose Hampshire Staircase Refurbishments?

A: We have over 40 years’ experience, specialising in refurbishing and crafting staircases, and have our own team of traditionally trained, highly experienced carpenters and joiners. As a family-run business, we take pride in every project we work on. We deliver a high-quality, professional, personal service. We build staircases to the same standard we expect in our own homes.

Visit hampshirestaircase.co.uk for more information or to explore a portfolio of their previous projects.

Call 01252 860784 or email enquiries@hampshirestaircase.co.uk to book an appointment.