How to create more space at home with a modern extension

Published: 12:02 PM August 25, 2021

Orangeries offer a great way to extend your living space while adding value to your home - Credit: Horsford

Looking to add extra space to your home?

If you’re in need of more room for your family to relax and work in, then you might want to consider an extension. However, extending your home requires some careful consideration, which is why it's a good idea to speak to the experts from the start.

Gary Cooper, director of Horsford Windows and Conservatories in Norwich, tells us about the different ways you can extend your home to fit your budget and requirements.

Q: What options are available if I want to extend my home?

There are three main extension options we can offer, each with their own benefits:

An orangery

Orangeries are a brick-built extension with a glass lantern roof, bringing natural light into the room and giving you that extra spacious living area that feels like part of the home. Being fully insulated, orangeries have the benefit of keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, so that you can enjoy the space no matter the time of year. They offer a great way to extend your living space while adding value to your home.

A conservatory

Conservatories are one of the most cost-effective options to create more space and have evolved into a much more creative, fundamental and fully integrated part of any home. They come in a variety of styles and sizes to suit your needs, and the main difference is that they are mainly constructed with UPVC windows and a glass roof, which makes up over 75 per cent of the overall roof area. With the modern glass we use, the room is usable year-round.

A garden room

These are very similar to a conservatory but have a lightweight tiled roof or a solid panel roof which has insulation and plaster-finish ceilings. This allows the space to feel like part of the house with a practical, solid roof and the added benefit of glass sides to maximise natural light.

Q: I already have a conservatory but want to upgrade, what would you suggest?

Horsford's conservatories use modern glass to maximise natural light and ensure the room is usable through all seasons - Credit: Horsford

In many cases, we can upgrade the roof of a conservatory with a lightweight tiled roof or a solid panel roof, providing you with a much more versatile room. Adding a warm roof, which includes an insulated layer, is a cost-effective solution and offers superb thermal performance through all seasons. We can also replace the frames and glass on your conservatory to create a more comfortable and contemporary space.

Q: Will I need planning permission for my extension?

Some extensions may require planning permission, and this is a service that Horsford can provide if needed. We can guide you through the entire process, from the initial planning stage through to completion. It’s important to plan ahead and speak to our team of experts as soon as possible to ensure you make the right decision on your investment.

Q: Why should I choose Horsford Windows and Conservatories for my extension?

Adding a modern conservatory to your home can provide a versatile living space all year-round - Credit: Horsford

We have a highly professional team who are experienced in creating bespoke extensions for our clients. We are proud of the personalised service that we offer, creating a tailored package for each individual client to help them build their dream home within their budget. An extension isn’t a one-size-fits-all space and we believe it should be built to suit your family’s personal needs.

For more information on the different ways to extend your home, visit horsfordwindowandconservatory.com. For enquiries, you can call the team on 01603 666414.