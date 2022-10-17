A lovely home on the edge of Tewkesbury Marina

Looking from the sitting room onto the couple’s ‘new room’ – the recently-built decking of yellow Balau hardwood. The sliding patio doors consist of three panels measuring a total of four metres across, replacing wooden French doors and a window - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

Helen and Derek’s unusual pagoda-style home has an enviable position in Tewkesbury, complete with moorings for their boat at the end of the garden

Helen Sherborne’s new home has a most distinctive look.

‘Some people think it’s Japanese as it’s shaped like a pagoda,’ she says. ‘But my partner Derek Allen and I bought it because of the fantastic location – right on the edge of Tewkesbury Marina.’

Helen and Derek – a retired dentist – plus Ludo their cocker spaniel, had been living in a village outside Tewkesbury but decided it was time to downsize. ‘We wanted a more manageable garden,’ says Derek. They bought their new three-storey home in October 2020 and, having sold their village house, moved straight into it.

Ludo the cocker spaniel outside the pagoda-like house. The couple repainted the render on the top floor in Sandtex ‘Anthracite’ masonry paint - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

Derek and Helen with Ludo in their new kitchen - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

‘Very stressful!’ says Helen, of the move. ‘Our new house is detached, built in the late 1990s, and was very dated and shabby, having been a rental property the entire time. It had been up for sale for two years and there was a lot of work needed – and we lived amongst it!’

Helen’s son Harry is a builder – ‘usually of new-builds,’ says Helen – but took on the restoration and managed the whole project.

‘There were four bedrooms altogether, and the first thing we did was turn an en suite top floor bedroom into a sitting room so we had somewhere to escape,’ she says. ‘It still IS a sitting room as it has a balcony, so we love to sit out there on summer evenings.

‘We had most of the double garage converted into a utility, boot room and pantry – so we could use the utility room as a temporary kitchen while walls were being removed,’ says Derek. ‘We used a gas burner and a barbecue grill to cook on outside. Plus, we had lots of invitations to dine out at various friends’ houses – and we accepted every one! Now we’re returning the favours.’

The dining table and chairs are from Vinegar Hill, and the flooring is of limestone tiles from Artisans of Devizes - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

‘Soon after we moved in, we hired an architect, Adam Clarke,’ says Helen. ‘This is because we knocked the ground floor – kitchen, dining and sitting rooms – all together to make them open-plan, and this involved putting in large RSJs as the walls were all load-bearing. It’s now a lovely sunlit open space.’

Tewkesbury is famous – or infamous – for its flooding problems as two main rivers – the Avon and the Severn – meet here and have in the past turned the little medieval town into an island.

‘We know that our garden regularly floods in winter, and in 2007 the waters came very close to the house,’ says Derek. So, right from the start the couple knew that they also wanted a big raised deck running along the length of the back of the house, overlooking the water.

Rear exterior, showing the new decking of yellow Balau hardwood which overlooks Tewkesbury Marina. The outside sofa and chairs are from Marks & Spencer - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

‘We’ve replaced much of the garden with the new deck, and any flood waters now flow beneath it,’ says Helen. ‘We also needed the architect for this because – if anything – constructing the deck was even more complicated. It meant applying for planning permission which took about four months; also installing pilings and more RSJs.’

‘This was the last project to do and was only just finished this spring,’ says Derek.

The decking measures some 15 metres by five metres. In order to make the most of the amazing views from it, the couple have put in huge four-metre-wide glass sliding doors leading from their new kitchen-living-diner.

The spectacular views take in the river and marina, and westerly to the Malvern Hills and to the magnificent setting sun. ‘We’ve put a table and chairs and a sofa on the deck,’ says Helen. ‘It’s become an extra room in good weather.’

But, before the deck could be built, the couple had all the ground floor walls and ceilings replastered and laid underfloor heating beneath a new limestone tiled floor. They also rewired throughout and put in a new gas boiler.

Looking into the gloss-painted kitchen with its composite granite worktops - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

Then they put in a new kitchen from Howden’s: high gloss in ‘Cashmere’ with Silestone worktops. They refurbished the main bathroom, the en suite (replacing the bath with a walk-in shower) and the ground floor cloakroom.

‘We replaced all the old wooden windows – which were rotten – with modern dark grey thin profile uPVC,’ says Helen. ‘And, as the interior doors and skirtings were dark mahogany with brass fittings, we’ve changed them to new ones of light oak. We wanted to make the house look modern.’

The sink in the main bathroom is by Roca, while the bath and WC are from the Plumb Centre. Tiles are from Original Style Tile - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

The fittings in the en suite bathroom are from Lansdown Bathrooms and the tiles from Topps Tiles - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

The work began in late April 2021 and took about a year.

She finishes, ‘The great thing about our new home is that I can now walk to work,’ (she runs That Picture Shop, a framers and art gallery in Tewkesbury). ’And Harry and Derek have gone shares on a motor boat, moored at the bottom of the garden. It’s called Pronto Moretti – which means ‘Quick Beer’ – because it takes us straight to the pub down the river!’

The chest of drawers is in ‘Stone’ from The Cotswold Company’s Chester range - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

The headboard in the guest bedroom is from Dunelm, and the fitted wardrobe came from Howdens - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

The bed and bedding are all from John Lewis. This is a very sunny room as it has three windows, so blinds from Blinds Direct were essential. The Audrey Hepburn print was found in a charity shop and reframed at That Picture Shop - Credit: Lisa Lodwig

