How to design a bathroom scheme that suits you

Published: 12:04 PM August 31, 2021

Designing and implementing a whole new bathroom scheme can be a lengthy process, one which specialists like Metamorphosis thrive in. - Credit: Metamorphosis Interiors Ltd

Deciding you want to revamp your bathroom space is one thing, but knowing how to make it happen can be a daunting prospect.

Heading to a specialist showroom, examining the different designs as well as the various basins, baths and other products on the market is a great way to simplify the process. Metamorphosis, a bathroom and kitchen retailer in Hailsham, has everything that you need to create a fantastic plan.

We spoke to Ian Garratt, director at Metamorphosis, about the benefits of trusting experts with the design and installation of your bathroom.

Q: What are the main considerations when planning a new bathroom scheme?

Taking into account the size of your bathroom is key when selecting the products that want to install. - Credit: Geberit

A: One of the first things we suggest to clients is that they have an overview of the colour, style and finishes they want to use. The second is to have a realistic aspiration of what will fit within the room. Standard-sized bathrooms can’t always accommodate products such as walk-in showers, free-standing baths and double basins.

Maximising functionality and retaining the desired style is one of our most important jobs as designers, and we focus our initial designs on these two aspects. Using their expertise, our staff can recommend bespoke designs to suit the client’s specific needs and even offer innovative ideas that clients may not have considered.

Q: What design services can you provide?

A: We design, supply and install bathrooms, overseeing the whole process from planning the new layout, to supplying all of the necessary goods and fitting them. Our involvement ranges from a complete overhaul to only supplying products, depending on the needs of the client.

What makes our services effective is our knowledge of the products on the market, and how they will suit our respective clients. For example, Geberit provides a wide variety of items such as Duofix frames and wall-hung toilets, which are light and compact. This particular wall-hung style is fantastic for creating an impression of a reduced area, and our expertise ensures we can recognise when specific products will match a client’s needs.

Metamorphosis utilise their expertise and market connections to create bespoke solutions for their client's bathroom designs. - Credit: Metamorphosis Interiors Ltd

Q: What are the advantages of contacting a specialist bathroom retailer?

A: Specialists can offer a showroom, where people can come in and see the products first hand. This is exceptionally useful as customers can get a feel for the size, colour and style of our bathroom bays.

Another is the level of expertise within the bathroom sphere, and our connections to manufacturers. Clients can rely on us to deliver and install the required products on time and to a high-quality standard. We do much of the leg work so that they can focus much more on creating a bathroom they love.

Geberit provide a range of products that fully complement the space available within a bathroom. - Credit: Geberit

Q: Does Metamorphosis offer bespoke design and installation services?

A: Yes, we have a very client-focused approach when developing schemes for customers. We never lose sight of the fact that bathrooms must be very functional rooms within a house, and that aesthetics matter greatly.

We conduct home surveys to get a sense and feel of a client’s home, which enables us to create a truly unique design that works perfectly for them.

