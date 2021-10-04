Win an ercol Heritage Loveseat worth £799

Win

Published: 8:38 AM October 4, 2021 Updated: 9:43 AM October 4, 2021

Renowned for its high-quality craftsmanship, originality of design and ability to remain relevant throughout the decades, ercol is one of the few truly iconic British furniture brands.

Launched in 1920 by Lucian Ercolani, its rich history reflects the best of British furniture design and manufacturing: innovative designs made with enduring craftsmanship skill and pride by highly talented craftspeople.

ercol - Credit: ercol

This autumn sees a step change for the British furniture brand that has partnered with Barker and Stonehouse since 1946.

Its latest evolution comes with the launch of its new flagship studios which are being rolled out across five Barker and Stonehouse stores this autumn, including the retailer’s Knaresborough store at Saint James Retail Park.

These take the form of beautifully designed studios-within-a-store with a curated collection of ercol’s furniture. Gone are the more formal groupings, now replaced with a considered lifestyle approach. This means classic pieces paired with the latest designs and room layouts that inspire through the exploration of trend colour palettes and design direction.

ercol’s creative director Rachel Galbraith, who has led the development of the new studio concept, says: ‘The dynamic has evolved during the last year and our relationship with our home has taken on a new focus.

The clean lines of ercol's Heritage Loveseat - Credit: ercol

‘We have been driven to spend more time at home where our needs have transformed with blurred environments and pieces in the home taking on new perspectives. Customers have had time to reconsider their space, driven by the importance of colour, texture, natural materials, functionality and personalisation.

‘Through this evolution, we have reimagined our new flagship studios to represent how a curated, lifestyle approach can bring truly inspiring results for every room and space.

‘It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Barker and Stonehouse to launch our studios. They are perfectly aligned with our values and aspirations. They care as much as we do about quality, innovation and sustainability and they have always been leaders in furniture retailing.’