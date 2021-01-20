Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Win a signed limited edition print by Fiona Odle

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 10:50 AM January 20, 2021
Staithes painting

Staithes - Credit: Fiona Odle

Blue Viaduct painting

Blue Viaduct - Credit: Fiona Odle


During lockdown, Fiona has been constantly painting in her new studio, Briggate Art in Knaresborough, creating her new collection of acrylics both on canvas and wood.

She has an unusual style; using bright colours and anything but brushes ! Its a challenge, which has helped her leave out detail, making her work semi abstract.

This competition is a chance to own one of her valued artworks, an image of Staithes North Yorkshire and a runner up to win a limited edition signed print of Blue Viaduct 

