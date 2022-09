The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair, takes place on 14-16 October at Victoria Baths in Manchester - Credit: The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair

Want to win two free weekend tickets and £150 to spend at the Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair 2022?

The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair, takes place on 14-16 October at Victoria Baths in Manchester - Credit: The Great Northern Contemporary Craft Fair

Fill out my online form