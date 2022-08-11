How to rejuvenate your bathroom’s aesthetic with natural stone

Promotion

Marble is a classic material for redecorating bathrooms, with its subtle base colour and striking veining. - Credit: © Marco Joe Fazio

Wondering how you can breathe new life into your bathroom?

Whether you’re looking to redesign the entire area or add a stunning focal point, a beautiful marble basin or walk-in shower can heighten the elegance and intrigue of your space. “There are so many options for people looking to transform their interiors, from traditional styles to more vibrant materials and emerging trends,” explains Steve Vanhinsbergh, director of stoneCIRCLE in Basingstoke.

We chat to Steve about some of the popular materials and trending styles, and how they can add a sense of modernity and sophistication to your bathroom.

Marble comes in a wide range of colours, ensuring that every product is unique and suited to a variety of interiors. - Credit: © Marco Joe Fazio

Q: Which stones are best suited to bathrooms?

A: Marble has always been a popular choice for bathrooms with its stunning, classic white versions with grey or black veining. Calacatta, Arabescato and Bianco Carrara have unique veining that add a unique, eye-catching quality to your bathroom.

Creamy marbles have a more subtle and gentle effect – Crema Marfil is a fantastic example that provides a calming aesthetic.

Q: Should I only use tougher stones in my bathroom?

A: Limestone can be used in bathrooms but it is important to understand the different properties of certain types. Some are soft and porous which is not ideal, whereas others are harder and less porous and can even be polished, although honed is a more suitable finish for bathrooms. Marble, on the other hand, creates a fabulous, stylish environment whilst being an incredibly low-maintenance material.

Tougher materials such as granite and quartz also work well and create a rich and regal look. The deep blue colour of certain granites such as Blue Butterfly brings the atmosphere of the ocean close to home. These stones are ideal for creating a fantastic statement piece or revitalising an older bathroom space.

Bookmatched marble incorporated a mirror effect with the natural veining, creating magnificent and harmonious patterns. - Credit: © Marco Joe Fazio

Q: What are some of the most striking styles for bathrooms?

A: Bookmatched marble is an extremely popular design choice for bathrooms, as it creates a stunning and harmonious effect.

The marble is quarried in blocks the size of a small van, and when sliced into slabs, the adjoining faces of the slabs are then polished. When skilfully cut and installed, the effect is that of butterfly wings, with the mirroring of the veining giving it the 'bookmatch' design.

Q: Has there been a shift to more vibrant colours over subtle ones recently?

A: Whilst more traditional colours such as white, beige and grey are still a favourite choice, we’ve noticed that more colourful designs are growing in popularity. Marble comes in a wide variety of colours – Rojo Alicante is a strong red stone that works well in bathrooms, and Connemara is a marvellous sea green colour.

Opting for a green, red or even black stone can create a truly distinctive space, setting your bathroom apart from the crowd.

There are a wide range of stones available to make your space unique - granite, marble, travertine and quartz can all bring something different to the table. - Credit: © Marco Joe Fazio

Q: What advice would you give to someone looking to refresh their bathroom interior?

A: It can be a challenging prospect to choose your material and re-design your space, particularly for large scale projects. As experts in all types of stone, we’re always on hand to talk you through your options, suggest certain styles and colours, and supply high-quality stone to help you create your dream bathroom. If you have any questions or need some advice on what would suit your home, we’d be happy to help.

For more information on stoneCIRCLE's products, visit stone-circle-home.com or call 0125 685 0380.