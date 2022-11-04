Case study: How utilising stone can bring majesty and elegance to your home

Promotion

Imagine stepping into a gleaming marble entrance hall with an enchanting staircase winding up to the rooms beyond.

The numerous varieties of stone make it the ideal material for bringing a sleek, stylish aesthetic to every part of your home and garden. In Windlesham, Surrey, stoneCIRCLE worked closely with an interior designer and the owner of a stunning residence to achieve their vision.

Steve Vanhinsbergh, director of stoneCIRCLE in Basingstoke, explains how you can achieve your own desired aesthetic within your home and provides some examples from the Windlesham property.

Q: What stones work well for an entrance hall or atrium?

A: Marble is certainly the most popular stone for the ground floor entrance area. It's perfect for creating a breath-taking space as soon as you walk in, with a selection of colours and styles available. When it comes to flooring and staircases, the Arabescato Corchia marble is a fantastic choice. It has a distinctive grey veining on a white backdrop, working beautifully on walls and floor surfaces.

It's not just natural stone that makes for a truly grand entrance hall. In the Windlesham property, the hall floor is covered in thick porcelain slabs, cut on the curve with an inlaid strip of stainless steel in a spiral pattern. The unique design alone is exceptionally striking, whilst complementing the stainless steel bannisters and railings.

Q: For kitchens and dining rooms, what are the ideal materials for a smooth and refined look?

A: The kitchen is often the heart of the home, bustling with activity during mealtimes, mornings and evenings. Installing a solid, stylish worktop is essential for dealing with any spillages that might occur whilst upholding the aesthetic of your home - granite is a very popular choice for modern kitchen counters and islands.

The natural resistance and toughness of granite ensures that acidic spills that would damage softer materials, such as limestone, can be easily withstood after a wiping down. Quartz composite is another durable, low-maintenance material – the Windlesham kitchen features Caesarstone Calcatta Nuvo worktops, with the hob and mobile charging stations built in.

Dining tabletops constructed from stone have become an increasingly popular, distinctive addition that adds a touch of class to your dining room. Durable stones like granite and quartz composite work very well, but you can also have a classic or coloured marble slab for a truly stunning look.

Q: What stones and styles are the best for living rooms and cosy family areas?

A: There are so many decorative features that can bring out the best in your living spaces. Whether it’s a modern bar area seamlessly integrated into your living room, or a double-sided fireplace, stone is a beautiful and practical material.

The tops of the bar area in Windlesham are CRL Verona quartz, with an impeccable white backdrop that mirrors the grace and beauty of natural stone. It's an ideal choice for traditional or contemporary aesthetics and features within your living room.

An addition that will truly take your guests’ breath away is a feature wall. Your own creativity and taste can be implemented into your feature wall, and you can use any type of stone without fear of degradation. Book matched marble, where slabs are cut open and installed so that the veining is mirrored, looks absolutely stunning.

Q: What stones would you suggest for indoor leisure spaces?

A: In parts of the home where water is ever present, we would recommend stones that are relatively resistant with a honed or sandblasted surface on the floor to improve slip resistance. Granite, marble, limestone or even porcelain are excellent options for your indoor pool, spa, gym or bathroom. Using the same light coloured stone throughout on floors, walls, pool edges and benches provides an airy feel to your leisure space.

Q: Are tougher, weather-resistant stones better for the garden?

A: Durable stones are a good choice for garden ornaments and facades, particularly if you want them to be long-lasting. Slate and granite have an innate resistance to bad weather and the wear of time, making them ideal for bench bases and sculptures.

Depending on your preference, stronger limestones and marble can work very well for outdoor furniture and features. They may wear down slightly quicker than other stones if left out in the open, but if protection is provided from the elements, they can make for magnificent inclusions to your outdoor areas.

