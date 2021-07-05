Inspired home design ideas: how to build a stunning glass extension

Promotion

Published: 2:23 PM July 5, 2021

Your Wintergarden glass extension is thermally insulated and perfect to use in any season. - Credit: Solarlux by Reveal

Discover how to transform your home, make the most of your garden and build the perfect hosting area.

David Weaver from Solarlux by Reveal, a glazing specialist in Yorkshire, shares how you can create the home of your dreams with a Solarlux Wintergarden.

Q: What is a Wintergarden?

A: It’s a bespoke, contemporary glass extension that can be added to the rear or side of your home. Most people have no idea Wintergardens exist and the benefits that they offer. Solarlux Wintergardens are sleek, stylish and perfect for homeowners looking to add the wow factor to their home.

And, because they're thermally insulated and come with a range of shading, ventilation and lighting options, they can be used all year round.

A Solarlux Wintergarden glass extension will add value to your home and create a seamless transition between your house and garden. - Credit: Solarlux by Reveal

Q: Why should I add a glass extension to my home?

A: It will provide much-needed living space for your family, help you make the most of your property and garden and will increase your home’s value.

As it’s made entirely from glass, a Wintergarden will flood your house with natural light, and provide stunning garden views, which can work wonders for your mental wellbeing.

Q: What can I use my Wintergarden for?

A: Pretty much anything – the possibilities are endless. You can transform it into a sunroom, additional lounge, playroom for the children, use it as a dining room or even a home office. Why not make it a home gym and yoga space, or install a bar where you can host and entertain loved ones?

It’s easy to adapt the room’s layout, so as your family grows and your lifestyle changes, you alter your Wintergarden to suit your needs.

Q: Can I use my Wintergarden all year round?

A: Absolutely. High-tech glass regulates the room's temperature and provides great thermal insulation. You can install an awning for shade and sliding roof windows for increased ventilation.

A state-of-the-art weather station can automatically change the room's temperature, open roof vents and extend your awning to keep you perfectly cool during summer, and cosy in the winter. It can also play music and project images, helping you to create an idyllic setting, ideal for hosting friends and family.

Q: How long will my Wintergarden last?

A glass roof will offer gorgeous sky views during the day and star-gazing at night while full-length windows and doors will allow ample natural light to flood your home. - Credit: Solarlux by Reveal

A: Your Wintergarden will last a lifetime. Only high-quality construction materials are used and fitted with exact precision. The structure is robust and can withstand high winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours – ideal for unpredictable British weather.

Q: How can I design a space that matches my personality?

A: You can choose the size, colour and fittings of your Wintergarden. You can install bi-fold doors and sliding doors for easy access and create a seamless transition between your home and garden. All sorts of windows - shaped, tilt and turn, and fixed – can be fitted to create an airy space ideal for open-plan living, for you and your family. A glass roof will offer gorgeous sky views during the day and star-gazing at night.

We’ll book a design consultation to discuss your needs and ideas. You can also explore models at our Leeds display for inspiration. We will survey your home to take exact measurements and can offer custom design recommendations. We can even offer 3-D images to help you envision what your Wintergarden will look like. We’ll walk you through every line of the drawings, and cover every intricate detail from what window handles will be used, to how the lights will dim, to make your dream a reality.

Q: Who can install my glass extension and how long will it take?

A: Once you've approved the drawings, we'll contact Solarlux Germany to manufacture your bespoke Wintergarden. We'll manage the whole process, arranging delivery to your home and assisting in unloading and checking everything, ready for the exciting bit when our expert in-house fitters install your unique glass extension. This can take up to a week, possibly longer, depending on the size of your project.

It’s important to ensure you work with a qualified specialist glazing supplier for the best results. We are the only Solarlux Wintergarden approved partner in Yorkshire and are renowned for our attention to detail, quality of work, honesty, integrity and customer service.

We can help you create a truly amazing living space, and once installed, your Wintergarden will be ready for you to apply the finishing touches so you can sit back, relax and enjoy!

For a quote or to find out more visit solarluxbyreveal.co.uk. Call 0113 255 5555 or email enquiry@solarluxbyreveal.co.uk.

Find Solarlux by Reveal's display at Leigh House, Varley Street, Pudsey, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS28 6AN. Please note visits are by appointment only.