Kitchen renovation: why it’s a good idea to hire a designer

Promotion

Published: 1:29 PM July 5, 2021

Steven Christopher Design create luxury kitchens tailored to their clients' needs and lifestyle - Credit: Ruth Dowling

From choosing the style and layout to getting the measurements right, creating the kitchen of your dreams can be a daunting task.

Hiring a professional kitchen designer can help to make the process much smoother and ensure you achieve a high-quality finish that you will love for years to come.

We speak to Tom Baker from Steven Christopher Design in Nottinghamshire, about the benefits of using a kitchen designer for your renovation project, and what’s on-trend right now.

Q: Firstly, what does a kitchen designer do?

Kitchen interior designers work closely with clients to create a space that is tailored to their needs and lifestyle. We help you every step of the process and manage the entire project, from providing inspiration for kitchen ideas to the design and installation.

We’ve got a wealth of experience in creating bespoke kitchens and living spaces that look beautiful, are fully functional and can improve your quality of life.

Q: What kitchens do you offer?

Steven Christopher Design offer a range of high-end kitchen brands, including both contemporary and traditional designs - Credit: Ruth Downing

We offer a range of luxurious brands for you to choose from, including SieMatic, Schuller, Rempp, next125, Nobilia and Fine English painted kitchens. Whether you’re looking for a traditional shaker style or a more contemporary kitchen, we’ve got products to suit all tastes and budgets.

As part of our bespoke, personalised service, customers can choose every element of the design, from the worktop material and cupboard finishes, to the lighting, flooring and accessories – no detail is too small.

Q: What does the process of designing a bespoke kitchen involve?

A designer will provide inspiration and ideas for your kitchen renovation project, while taking your wishes and needs into consideration - Credit: Steven Christopher Design

We advise all of our customers to visit our showroom in West Bridgford or Long Eaton to see the variety of stunning kitchens we offer. You’ll be able to discuss your needs and wishes with one of our expert designers, who will then visit your home to get a better idea of your lifestyle and tastes. Building a close relationship with our clients is key – having trust allows us to communicate more effectively to ensure you make the right decision.

Once we have measured the room and taken your requirements and aspirations on board, we’ll provide 3D drawings of potential kitchen designs with a quote for you to choose from.

Q: What kitchen trends are popular at the moment?

A recent kitchen by Steven Christopher Design shows a mix of handle and handleless kitchen cabinets, with a kitchen island, low-level dining area/workstation and floating bookcase - Credit: Ruth Downing

A lot of our customers are asking for a mix of handle and handless kitchen cabinets with built-in LED lights, as seen in the SieMatic design. Shaker style kitchens are also a timeless choice and look fantastic in traditional interiors.

Kitchen islands and breakfast bars have been popular for a while, and we’re also seeing more requests for gold or brass trims and accessories.

Homeowners are looking for stylish kitchen appliances that are convenient and low maintenance, such as built-in extraction Bora hobs, Quooker boiling water taps and Gaggenau combi-steam ovens.

Q: What’s the best kitchen layout?

Steven Christopher Design create beautiful, open-plan kitchens with separate zones for cooking, eating and socialising while tying the design together - Credit: Steven Christopher Design

This depends on your needs and lifestyle. It’s important to consider how you use the space before choosing the layout – for example, do you spend most of your time cooking, socialising with family and friends, or using your kitchen to work? Having plenty of storage is also crucial for any kitchen.

Open-plan, multi-functional kitchens that double up as dining and living areas are becoming more and more popular, especially now people are spending more time at home.

As expert designers, we can help you create a functional and flowing space with separate zones for cooking, eating and hosting guests, while making sure the look ties together with attention to detail. For example, we design a lot of kitchen islands with space for preparing food with adjoining low-level dining tables or workstations with matching materials for a cohesive look.

To find out more about Steven Christopher Design, visit sc-dg.co.uk/kitchens or @steven.christopher.design.

