Home Interiors

Win

Win a stylish, hand-crafted rug by Best Wool worth up to £1,000

Faye Bartle

Published: 12:15 AM January 13, 2022
Updated: 11:27 AM January 19, 2022
The Elements rug collection from Monasch, by Best Wool

The Elements rug collection from Monasch, by Best Wool - Credit: Paul Jespers

An eye-catching rug has the power to instantly elevate a space and we’ve discovered a vibrant new collection that is sure to make an impact.

Monasch, by Best Wool, is making a splash with its new series of woollen rugs titled Elements. Inspired by the four elements of ancient Greek philosophy, it is a modern-day depiction of earth, water, fire, and air.

The collection showcases Dutch design at its best, boasting a rich graduation of colour thanks to cutting-edge production techniques. What’s more, Elements rugs are produced in a circular way, meaning that they can be recycled.

The rugs can be viewed exclusively at hülsta’s furniture store at 50 High Street, Esher. webstore.hulsta.co.uk

Enter our hülsta rug competition before the closing date on February 28, 2022.

