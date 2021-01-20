Published: 4:30 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM February 3, 2021

If you could see past Bridgerton’s somewhat heavenly Duke, you will have spotted some rather gorgeous interiors, set to become a trend in 2021

Jojo Bradley is renowned for her period style interior decor Photo: JojoBradley - Credit: Archant

Netflix series Bridgerton, which took the world by storm last month, has set tongues a-chattering, and not just about the handsome Duke, who swept pretty heroine Daphne, and pretty much every viewer, off their collective feet. The fashion and the interior design has also raised brows, unsurprisingly as never before has a period drama been quite so artistically approached. The setting is not simply a backdrop to the story, but inherent in its success.

Why? Perhaps it’s because the series lifted us all from lockdown gloom and despondency and showed us a life that is light, bright and cheerful. Or perhaps because some styles deserve a renaissance, and the English Regency is ripe for reintroduction into the British home.

But what is Regency, and how can one make it relevant in today’s home?

Cheshire-based interior designer Jojo Bradley has built a reputation on recreating period style in Cheshire’s country homes and has a few hot tips to help us bring a little of Bridgerton’s escapism into our own homes.

Pearl Lowe Wisteria Wallpaper, in Cornflower, 120, woodchipandmagnolia.co.uk - Credit: Archant

‘Furniture and decor during the Regency period was neo-classical in style, inspired by the many discoveries made by the young men of the ‘ton’, who while making their Grand Tour (as Colin Bridgerton is about to do, in the closing scenes of the series) were introduced to classic design in art, furniture and architecture from Ancient Greece and Rome. The unfussy lines of Regency-style furniture, use of colour and flirtation with luxury make it ideal for using in today’s homes, whether as a full room scheme or simply a nod to the style. When considering using Regency decor for your inspiration, there are three key things to consider:

Your colour palette: ‘Wedgwood blue’ is a hallmark colour of the Regency period, a perfect colour for a soothing and elegant interior, and is seen used liberally throughout the Brifgerton show, from interiors to fashion. Regency colours span a vast array of shades, ranging from ‘Green Verditer’ to ‘Yellow – Pink’ (see Little Green Paint Co) When using Regency colours, it is important to be bold. Consider using the colour on walls, ceilings, and joinery for an elevated perspective in your space.

Window treatments are crucial: high ceilings and decorative architrave lend themselves to elegant drapes, with well thought out details. Fan edge trims and decorative braid tapes are perfect for creating a simple yet sophisticated look. In a more modern home, consider cascading roman blinds or a decorative pelmet to add an element of sophistication to a contemporary window frame. The choice of fabric is also key, think damask and Jacquard prints, which can be used on a more modern curtain style along with a tassel tie back for a simple injection of Bridgerton luxury.

Furniture: When inspired by the Regency era, it is important to consider your furniture selection. Creating a cosy vignette with an antique Regency chair paired with a more contemporary fabric is a perfect way of incorporating a nod to regency style with a modern edge.’

Midhurst sofa, from £1,685, sofasandstuff.com - Credit: Archant

Visit jojobradleyinteriors.co.uk for more period-style interiors inspiration