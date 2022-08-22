Here's how to design your dream kitchen according to a designer

David Ladbury, a second-generation designer of bespoke kitchens, gives an insight into the process of making a client's dream space.

John Ladbury has been manufacturing and designing kitchens, bedrooms and studies for more than 40 years. John, the founder, retired a few years ago and the company is now managed by his two sons, Stephen and David Ladbury.



David heads up the showroom in Welham Green, just south of Hatfield in Hertfordshire, and it’s here that customers view the displays and discuss ideas on design, style, colours and appliances for their new kitchen.

One of David's key roles is to make the most of the available space, including built in storage - Credit: John Ladbury & Co



'Most have a good idea of what they want', David says, adding that his role is then to help expand these ideas and utilise the client's available space to the best advantage.



‘The flexibility of a truly bespoke kitchen design comes into play at this point,’ he explains, ‘as the customer discovers that any tight corner or sloping ceiling can be accommodated and any additions and changes are possible until the final planning stage.’



David Ladbury expands on clients' ideas and helps utilise the space - Credit: John Ladbury & Co



Once the design is settled, David hand draws the plans and creates a model of the kitchen using computer software. He then invites the customer back to the showroom and presents the design.



‘Each kitchen is normally project managed by us from start to finish – alongside a client’s own architects, interior designers and builders where needed - to ensure everyone is on the same page when it’s time to fit the kitchen into the customers home,’ David says.



‘The workshop is overseen by Stephen and it’s situated close to the showroom making it easy to liaise with him - there is plenty of back and forth in the making of a John Ladbury kitchen before the finished product is ready to be fitted.’

In-house cabinet makers precision-build the cabinetry - Credit: John Ladbury & Co



A team of local talented cabinet makers manufacture the furniture in the workshop, using a mixture of traditional methods and high end machinery, where it is carefully stored until ready to be loaded on to the van for delivery and installation by the team.



‘Precision and attention to detail is key to what we do and our cabinet makers are rightly proud of their skills and professionalism, and of their beautiful, long-lasting kitchens.’



