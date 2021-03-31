Ready to renovate? The benefits of a custom kitchen

Promotion

Published: 11:46 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 11:57 AM March 31, 2021

With a custom kitchen from Creative Interiors you have the flexibility to choose the style, measurements and layout to suit your lifestyle - Credit: Creative Interiors

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and never before has this been more accurate than during the last year. From cooking three meals a day to taking Zoom calls and supervising homework, the ways we use this central space have changed dramatically, leaving many homeowners ready to renovate.

We speak to Tim Pemberton, design director at Creative Interiors, about the benefits of custom kitchens and how to create a space that’s perfect for you and your family.

What are the benefits of a custom kitchen?

With custom kitchen designs you can create a space that you will love for years to come - Credit: Creative Interiors

A custom kitchen is tailored to your needs and space rather than an off-the-shelf, one-size-fits-all product. A major benefit is the variety of options – you can choose the style, measurements and layout to suit your lifestyle and tastes, whether you’re interested in modern kitchen designs or a more traditional look. There’s a range of appliances and accessories to select from too, from Quooker instant boiling water taps to Beckermann storage drawers and self-cleaning Neff ovens.

Designing a kitchen sounds daunting, how can you help?

When designing a new kitchen for our clients, we take the time to understand their requirements to enable us to create a unique space that they will love for years to come. Once we've decided on the design, we can create a 3D visualisation of the finished kitchen to help give you a better idea of what the room will look like. We manage the entire project from start to finish – as well as kitchen design and installation, we deal with flooring, walls and furniture.

What about trends – what's ‘in’ right now?

Bespoke storage cupboards are practical and stylish - Credit: Creative Interiors

Contemporary kitchen designs are all about creating free-flowing, multi-tasking areas with smart storage. Kitchen islands, breakfast bars and bespoke storage, including pantry cupboards, have been popular for a while and I think this reflects the fact that people are spending more time at home and are looking to create a space that is practical as well as stylish.

A lot of modern kitchens also have more than one finish. For example, there might be a dominant neutral colour with an accent of concrete or wood. When it comes to kitchen cupboards, there are two main styles that are always in fashion: the traditional shaker style and the sleek, flat cabinets with handles or handleless. Both these styles look great and have longevity.

Any other kitchen design tips?

Smart and simple designs will stand the test of time - Credit: Creative Interiors

How you design your new kitchen will depend on your property – the look for a 300-year-old cottage would vary massively from a brand-new home. Generally, I would recommend keeping cabinets and fixed elements as neutral as possible and to add some colour with accents and furniture. Some people go for bold styles that are very in vogue at the time, but end up regretting their choice a few years down the line. A simple design will remain timeless.

Where do I start?

Our first port of call with any client is to ask them to come into the showroom to view some of the beautiful kitchens we offer and discuss what they’re looking for. This is also a good opportunity to get a feel for whether we’ll work well together – bespoke luxury kitchens can take up to 18 months to complete, so it’s important that the customer and designer have a good relationship. We’ll walk you through the full process, from initial inspirations to custom designs and planning.

Why should I choose Creative Interiors?

Creative Interiors take customers from initial design right up to installation and aftercare, meaning that the process is as stress-free as possible. We work with some of the best suppliers and our designers have a minimum of 10 years’ experience in creating luxury kitchens that are high quality, stylish and ergonomically sound.

