Top 5 2021 design trends for your bathroom

Published: 11:17 AM April 8, 2021 Updated: 11:21 AM April 8, 2021

Brushed brassware look as shown at Ripples Chelmsford showroom, ideal for adding flair to your bathroom's décor. - Credit: Ripples Chelmsford

The style inspiration you need to design the bathroom of your dreams.

Jessica Flack, from Ripples Chelmsford, reveals the latest looks to use in your bathroom and explains how a designer can help you re-create them in your own home.

1. Magnificent marble

Timeless, elegant, and classic – choose a marble stone for your bathroom floor and wall tiles to add a touch of opulence. Whether using porcelain or the real thing, it’s a savvy investment, as marble won’t go out of style.

Visit the Ripples Chelmsford showroom to explore how to use gold, beige, and cream-veined marble in your bathroom. - Credit: Ripples Chelmsford

Gold, beige, and cream-veined marble are the most popular this year and will help you create a cosy, relaxing space.

To help you re-create this look at home, you can visit our showroom for inspiration or book a consultation with one of our in-house designers. You can chat with us over cookies and coffee to discuss your project in detail. We’ll get to know you, understand what you need from your bathroom space, and help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

2. Join the industrial revolution

This style is a celebration of simplicity, texture, and raw materials. It combines stark metals with softwood to create a bold, dramatic statement. Experiment with contrasting materials for your walls and floors. Complete the look with industrial pendant lights and metal furnishings.

How to create the industrial revolution look as shown at the Ripples Chelmsford showroom. - Credit: Ripples Chelmsford

We can help you incorporate this look into your home and open your eyes to the hidden potential of your bathroom and present ideas you may not even have considered. Once we have a completed bathroom design, we’ll show you our hand-drawn plans and mood board, to give you a sense of how your new bathroom will look.

3. Pastel perfection

To add whimsy to your bathroom design, introduce some pastel shades. Candy pinks, baby blues, and blush peach tones are in across interiors this summer. Choose a pastel-coloured bath or basin or use these shades for some of your bathroom tiles, to create a feature wall.

Pick bathroom accessories, candles, and towels in the same shade to create a sleek, tranquil space you can escape to at the end of a long day.

Pastel perfection look on show at Ripples Chelmsford - the perfect way to introduce a splash of colour to your bathroom. - Credit: Ripples Chelmsford

To ensure everything fits perfectly into your bathroom, we'll provide the relevant materials, scaled elevation drawings, and suggested measurements. We’ll never be more than a phone call away and will help you manage every step of the project to ensure it’s easy, fun and stress-free.

4. Open shelving

Clever storage solutions will help you achieve a minimal bathroom design that’s functional and easy to use. Open shelving is a great way to ensure your bathroom remains tidy and allows you to display your favourite bathroom products, plants, and candles.

Pair your open shelving with additional hidden storage spaces to help keep your bathroom decluttered.

5. Brushed brassware

Choose a dark bronze or gunmetal finish for your brassware to add charisma and flair to your bathroom’s décor. The faded finish combines hints of dark grey with soft, warm browns to add a layer of charm and antiquity to your bathroom fittings and elevate your bathroom’s design to a whole new level.

Explore samples and products at the Ripples Chelmsford showroom to help open your eyes to the hidden potential of your bathroom. - Credit: Ripples Chelmsford

To help you find the ideal fittings for this look, you can visit the showroom and explore our range of products and pick up samples to try the styles at home first. The showroom will be open from April 12, 2021.

We've been creating award-winning, beautiful bathrooms for over 30 years and have the expertise and knowledge to help you build the bathroom of your dreams. We have 13 showrooms nationwide, with the latest addition in Chelmsford.

Visit ripplesbathrooms.com to book a free design consultation or visit the showroom from April 12, 2021.

Call 01245 287977 or email chelmsford@ripples.ltd.uk.

Find Ripples Chelmsford at 8 Bond Street North, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1GH.