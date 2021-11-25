Fill your (Santa) boots: on trend Christmas décor for 2021

When it comes to Christmas décor, more is more, says Cheshire's professional Christmas decorator, Claudia Dures

The first thing to get a hold of is the external décor. Running LED lighting along the roofline and placing lit trees beside the front door announces a home filled with festive spirit. Fixing the roofline lighting is definitely a job for a professional, I have to add. Please don’t push your husband up a ladder with arms full of rope lights, it will only end in tears.

Next for the big reveal comes the entrance hall. If you have a big hallway then go all out by placing a full height Christmas tree to create instant impact. Drape a faux fir garland along your banister rail, scattered with tiny lights to take the Christmas glow upstairs.

Winter Spice candle, £37 - Credit: emmaalington.co.uk

Top tip: place a Christmas scented candle or diffuser in your hallway; it will provide you with a warm welcome home from every outing and give guests a real sense of cheer.

Choose your Christmas colour scheme wisely; it should complement the interior of your home. If you don’t, it won't matter how much expense or effort you put into the decorations, they will jar with their surroundings. Research current trends, but at the end of the day, go with what you love.

For 2021 we are seeing a tilt towards a very classic and simplistic fresh trees with snow, inspired by the Kardashians. Also monochrome is huge this year – black, white and gold is what everyone wants. We are having our baubles hand-made as demand is so high in this colour scheme. When decorating your tree, more is more. Pile it on; flood the tree with baubles and clips, thread thick ribbon between the branches and pile the base with wrapped parcels threaded with lights. In 2020 and again this year, ribbon has been a major trend. Thick swathes of velvet ribbon, huge bows... Perhaps because we need something warm and comforting and luxurious, after almost two years of upset. Treat your mantelpiece and the window ledges the same way; fill them with Christmas cheer; don’t restrict Christmas to the corner of the room, let it fill every space with colour and light.

Twelve red and white textured glass baubles, £45, coxandcox.co.uk - Credit: coxandcox.co.uk

If doing all of this yourself feels a bit overwhelming, call in a professional Christmas decorator. Take time to discuss your needs and wishes, be clear about budget, and relax. The joy of a professional is that they have the knowledge, the skill and the experience to take it all on for you, not to mention a warehouse filled with Christmas delights.

Claudia Dures - Credit: The Christmas Company

Claudia Dures is design manager at Cheshire-based The Christmas Company.



