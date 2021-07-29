What colour scheme will work best in your new bathroom?

Promotion

Published: 11:51 AM July 29, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM July 29, 2021

Whether you’re looking for something classic and cool, a trendy vintage design or want something bolder, we’ve got the tips you need to find the right colour for your new bathroom.

Kelly from Pebbles Bathroom & Tiles Studio in Nantwich, reveals how to add a personal spin on your bathroom design, what colours are hot for 2021 and shares the secret to designing a gorgeous, long-lasting space.

Q: Kelly, why’s it vital to decide your bathroom’s colour scheme before making any other decisions?

A: Choosing your bathroom’s colour sets the tone for the rest of your design - from there, you can plan every other aspect of the room.

We begin any new bathroom design by advising clients to choose the colour and style of their vanity tops. Once you find something that you like, this will give you an idea of the tiles you want to use, help you pick out furniture and select your finishes.

Q: How can I choose a colour scheme that’s right for me?

Geberit's off-the-floor furniture can help open up your bathroom and make the space appear larger. - Credit: Geberit - Credit: Geberit

A: Take a look at the rest of your home – is there a defining colour scheme that’s used throughout the property? If so, I’d recommend sticking with a colour palette that matches and complements it. If a client is fitting a new en-suite, I always ask what colour their bedroom is, to ensure that the design of their bathroom will naturally follow on.

The colour you choose will also depend on the size and style of your home. If you live in a new build property then stick to a neutral shade, and if you live in a period house, I recommend trying creams and browns. Avoid using dark colours in a small space, as it can make the room appear overcrowded.

I recommend consulting a professional bathroom designer for help finding the best bathroom colour. We can arrange a visit to your home at a time that suits you, to look around, and offer advice on how to make the space work best for you.

Q: I want a bathroom design that will stand out, what do you recommend?

A: Why not try choosing patterned tiles for your wall and floor to inject fun into your design. It’s always best to use the same tiles for both to ensure a stunning result.

Creating a feature wall is one of the best ways to design a statement bathroom. You can use a different colour or pattern of tile on just one wall to make it pop. Clever use of mirrors and under-lighting can enhance the effect. Our wide range of bathroom accessories will provide plenty of choice for you to experiment and achieve your desired look.

Q: What are popular bathroom colours for 2021?

A: Sultry dark blues are on-trend right now, as well as coloured and copper brassware. Marble effect tiling is also very popular. It’s a timeless, elegant look that suits any style of home. Bold colours, dark shades, earthy greens and charcoal greys are perfect for creating a dramatic finish.

Q: How can I pick bathroom furniture to match my colour scheme?

'I recommend exploring Geberit’s range of bathroom products, as they are stylish, sleek and great value for money.' - Credit: Geberit

A: I’d always advise visiting a showroom first to view products in person, test them, and ensure they are high quality. We can help you find products best suited to your needs.

I suggest using cream and white bathroom furniture as it goes with anything. I recommend exploring Geberit’s range of bathroom products, as they are simple, sleek and great value for money. We stock their latest Renova Plan and Smyle Square series. Their contemporary, light design is perfect to use in any bathroom and will help you create a space that’s convenient, versatile, looks amazing and lasts a lifetime.

Q: Who can help me fit my new bathroom?

A: We have a team of highly skilled installers that can remove your old bathroom and install your new one. We also offer a supply-only service if you’ve already got your own fitters. To help make the process simple, fun, and stress-free, we’ll plan, design and manage every aspect of your renovation from beginning to end.

Pebbles Bathroom & Tiles Studio is the largest family-run bathroom showroom and independent Geberit seller in the North West. They’re committed to providing a personal, friendly and professional service to help you create a sensational bathroom space.

Visit pebblestile.co.uk to find out more. Call 01829 261319 or email sales@pebblestile.co.uk to book an appointment.

Find the showroom at Unit 3, Botterley Court, Nantwich Road, Calveley, Nantwich, CW6 9GT.

For more bathroom inspiration and to find your nearest Geberit retailer visit geberit.co.uk.