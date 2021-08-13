How to feel at home in the Cotswolds with a stunning oak framed extension

Promotion

Published: 1:10 PM August 13, 2021

You can use your oak framed extension to create a beautiful home office, garden room or as an additional living space that can be used all-year-round. - Credit: Mitre Oak Ltd

Discover how to bring the natural beauty of the Cotswolds into your home.

“This year we’re seeing a resurgence in the use of oak as a building material,” says Andrew Christopher, owner and managing director of Cotswold-run Mitre Oak Ltd. “It’s organic, sustainable, and the wood perfectly complements the surroundings of a countryside home.”

Andrew reveals everything you need to know about designing your own handcrafted oak framed extension and shares how it can breathe new life into your property.

Q: Why choose an oak framed extension?

Mitre Oak Ltd offers a turnkey service and will manage every aspect of your project from beginning to end and can help you apply for planning permission. - Credit: Mitre Oak Ltd

A: Oak is an extremely flexible building material, making it easy to style and shape a frame into any design you choose. It instantly adds warmth, suits any style of house; contemporary or traditional, and will make a knockout architectural feature.

We handcraft all of our frames, using only certified, sustainably sourced European Oak. Oak absorbs greenhouse gases and locks in CO2, helping to reduce emissions and care for our planet. An oak framed extension is a great way to make your home extra-special, create the additional space you need, and add value to your property.

Oak is also an amazing natural insulator. You can install panel insulation systems and temperature regulating glass, to design a space that can be used all year round.

Q: What can I use my oak framed extension for?

Oak framed extensions suit any style of property, both traditional and contemporary and are a perfect architectural feature to add to any rural home. - Credit: Mitre Oak Ltd

A: Anything you want, the possibilities are endless. You can use your extension to create a home office, workshop or studio. It’s also the ideal place to set up a home gym or garage. You can even use it to extend your kitchen, dining room or as additional living space for you and all the family. We build porches, garden rooms and orangeries as well.

One of our clients wanted to enhance his outdoor space by building a sheltered dining area. We designed a bespoke Oak Pergola, where he could host BBQs, relax by the pool and entertain guests.

As we hand make each of our frames to order, it’s easy for us to tweak the design to fit your exact specification and needs. Our design engineers can recommend how to make the space work best for you.

Q: How long will my oak framed extension last?

Use an oak framed extension to enhance your outdoor space and create a poolside dining area great for entertaining guests. - Credit: Mitre Oak Ltd

A: Our expert joiners use traditional carpentry techniques to craft your frame and strengthen and lock the joints. These are methods that were used on many of the old buildings you see today and will ensure your extension is strong, weather-resistant and long-lasting.

As the oak ages, it weathers to a striking silver-grey colour or you can choose to preserve its honey colour with the use of protective oils.

Q: Will I need planning permission for my oak framed extension?

A: There are lots of home improvement projects that don’t require planning permission before installation. Our range of garden office kits and two of our oak framed garage kits are Permitted Developments (PD), so in most cases, you won’t need planning permission to build them.

However, if you live in a listed or period property, it’s always best to check with the local authorities first. We provide an adept planning service, using our experience of the region and years within the industry, to provide you with the building regulations that you need.

Q: How long will my extension take to build?

Mitre Oak Ltd handcrafts every frame to suit your exact specifications and build an extension that fits perfectly with the rest of your home. - Credit: Mitre Oak Ltd

A: This will vary depending on the size and complexity of your structure. Every oak frame we build is bespoke and our team of skilled installers will fit your new extension.

We also offer a turnkey service and can help manage your project from beginning to end. From the initial building concept by our design engineers, through groundworks, frame installation, glazing, insulation, roofing, even electrics and plumbing, we can take care of everything. Alternatively, we’re happy to work seamlessly alongside your own tradespeople. Our approach offers maximum flexibility, meaning you can be involved in the project as much or as little as you like.

You can also use our oak framed garage and home office kits to build your extension yourself. Our team is always on hand for building advice and to answer any questions you may have.

We are a Cotswold family-run business that offers a friendly, personal and professional service. We’re dedicated and passionate about every project we undertake and understand nothing is more important than creating a home where you feel at ease and that you enjoy with loved ones.

To learn more about our products, visit us at the Moreton in Marsh Show on September 4, 2021.

Go to mitreoak.co.uk to download our brochure or explore our FAQs page.

Call us on 01905 828139 or email info@mitreoak.co.uk.