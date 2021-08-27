Why marble may be the best thing for your bathroom renovation

Promotion

Published: 4:07 PM August 27, 2021 Updated: 4:19 PM August 27, 2021

Marble has been used in bathrooms since the time of the ancient Greeks and Romans because it's timeless, durable and easy to clean. - Credit: stoneCIRCLE/Marco Joe Fazio

Before creating your new bathroom, there are some essential questions you need to answer first.

To help you get started, we chat with Steve Vanhinsbergh, director of stoneCIRCLE in Basingstoke, who shares his top design tips to help you create a bathroom that’s perfect for waking up to and unwinding in at night.

Q: What’s the first decision you need to make when designing a new bathroom?

For me, one of the first decisions you need to make is what material you want to use.

Marble has been a favourite for bathrooms since the time of the ancient Greeks and Romans, who used it because it is beautiful, durable and easy to keep clean. Limestone and travertine are also very popular for the same reasons; they are less showy than many marbles and tend towards cream and beige colour tones.

Team a dark marble vanity top with light marble cladding and flooring for a dramatic effect. - Credit: stoneCIRCLE/Marco Joe Fazio

Q: Why is marble a good stone to use in your bathroom?

It’s tough, elegant and timeless. You can design a stylish bathroom that will last for many years to come. There are many variations of the stone that make it easy to create a standout bathroom that reflects your style.

Q: Where can I use marble in my bathroom?

The most popular marble bathroom item is a vanity top or vanity unit. This is often teamed with marble wall cladding and/or flooring, which can be continued into a walk-in shower, or a marble shower tray added in the same material. You can choose an anti-slip finish to your stone floor for added safety. Bath cladding and stone basins are other popular choices for those that want a harmonious look.

Practically every element of your bathroom can be made of stone. If you’re unsure of the design you want to create, you can contact us for inspiration and recommendations.

Q: What colour marble should I choose?

This will depend entirely on the size of the bathroom, your taste and what overall atmosphere you want to create. Marble comes in a variety of colours, so you can pick one that suits you.

For smaller bathrooms, I advise choosing a neutral or white-toned stone, such as Arabescato or Carrara marble. It will make the space feel fresh and appear larger.

To make large spaces feel cosier, try a dark marble, like Nero Marquina, or choose a creamier shade, like Crema Marfil, to add warmth and depth. Book-matching the stone, to align the patterns of the marble, is a great way to add impact to your bathroom’s design.

Q: My bathroom’s layout is quite awkward. How can I find marble fixtures that will fit?

Easily – using the latest technology and innovative stone cutting techniques, we’re able to cut the stone to whatever size you need. All of our stone products are made to measure, so space need never be an issue when picking your bathroom furniture and fittings.

stoneCIRCLE can offer design recommendations to help you make the most of your space and create a beautiful stone bathroom. - Credit: stoneCIRCLE

Q: Who can help me design a gorgeous stone bathroom?

As one of the largest stonemasonry factories in England, we have the knowledge, tools and expertise to make designing your new bathroom easy.

For over 50 years, we’ve helped families throughout Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, and West London create the home of their dreams. No matter the scale or nature of your home improvement project, we deliver a high standard of service and attention to detail.

We understand how important it is for you to have a home that you adore and feel comfortable in, and we can’t wait to help you create it.

