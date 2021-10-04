A resident's view: what it's like to live in Cheltenham's most recognisable building 

Promotion

Published: 12:42 PM October 4, 2021

A Cheltenham treasure - John Dower House has been a feature of this quaint spa town for over 200 years. - Credit: Oliver Grahame Photography

Situated in the centre of a Regency spa town, John Dower House is a stunning Georgian development which has been carefully restored into 12 luxurious apartments. Lydia Hill, homeowner at John Dower House, shares more about what makes this elegant Grade II listed property so special and why it’s a great option for prospective buyers looking for a home in Cheltenham.

A charming location

“Everything is right on the doorstep,” Lydia says, “and while there’s always something going on, it’s quiet enough to take a step back and go at your own pace.”

Just a stone’s throw away from Cheltenham Promenade, John Dower House is close-by to a variety of independent and high street shops, leafy parks, pubs and restaurants for residents to enjoy. “Muse is a restaurant around the back of our building that serves lovely food, and Boston Tea Party is my go-to spot for coffee and brunch,” Lydia shares.

The space and light in the John Dower House apartments make them the perfect retreat, whether you're relaxing or working from home. - Credit: Oliver Grahame Photography

“Cheltenham really caters for all ages – whether you’re looking to retire, move in with your partner or seeking to settle down with a family of your own, it’s great for anyone and everyone,” she adds.

With a 20-minute walk to the train station and a mere two-hour drive to London (the M5 is a 10-minute drive away), Cheltenham is perfect for those looking to escape big city life whilst remaining well-connected.

A beautiful period property

Originally a 19th century hotel, John Dower House has been transformed into just 12 one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The building was transformed a few years after the vacation of the building in 2012. Lifestory have designed the apartments with contemporary décor whilst retaining and restoring its stunning period features.

The property is steeped in history and was previously granted the Royal Coat of Arms by Adelaide, Duchess of Clarence, which is still displayed over the building’s portico nearly 200 years later.

The bedrooms retain their period feel by featuring large windows to bring in the light, and traditional fireplaces to keep the space cosy. - Credit: Oliver Grahame Photography

The grandeur of the Georgian building carries though into the interior, and is present as soon as you walk through the front door. “The entrance hall is truly breath-taking,” Lydia says. “With a sweeping staircase, the original tiled flooring and elegant chandeliers to welcome you inside, the place really gives our home the wow-factor.”

To make the building suitable for modern living, a central lift and secure, underground parking for homeowners has been added.

A beautiful interior with carefully selected decor

Lydia explains how John Dower House has been lavishly decorated to a high standard with no expense spared. “The interior design really flows – it just works so well,” she says.

Newly refurbished with a period feel, the John Dower House apartments are a beautiful blend of classic and modern in the heart of Cheltenham. - Credit: Oliver Grahame Photography

The bedrooms have magnificent fireplaces with an en-suite in the master. The bathrooms are designed with walk-in showers or baths to add an extra touch of luxury to the apartment.

The living, kitchen and dining spaces offer plenty of room to add your own personal touch and host friends and family. Kitchens feature integrated appliances and quartz composite stone worktops for a luxurious finish.

John Dower House boasts some stunning period features including a charming staircase that welcomes you into the building. - Credit: Oliver Grahame Photography

Lydia describes the apartments as light and airy with large, beautiful windows that boast great views. “My partner and I both work from home, but with the place being so spacious and using the spare room as an office space, we’re never stepping on each other’s toes.”

There are limited apartments available starting at £475,000. Visit johndowerhouse.com for more information. Contact the sales team on 01242 292950 or johndowerhouse@lifestory.group to arrange a viewing.

Call John Dower House home in 2021 and Lifestory will take care of your stamp duty*. *Terms and Conditions apply.



