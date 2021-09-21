Outdoor living: how to create extra space in your home without an extension

Promotion

Published: 11:12 AM September 21, 2021

Create your own cosy outdoor retreat to escape to with Luxury Living Outside in Cheshire. - Credit: Getty Images

Struggling for additional space in your home?

If you’ve considered upsizing your property but don’t fancy the hassle of moving or the expense of an extension, it might be worth turning your attention to your outside area. Mark Heapy, director of Luxury Living Outside in Cheshire, shares how you can utilise your outdoor area and create more living, working and leisure space in the form of a garden room.

Luxury Living Outside can integrate patios and balconies into your garden room design, creating a seamless transition to the garden space and providing the perfect spot to soak up some rays. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: What can I use a garden room for?

A: We offer a bespoke line of exclusive designs rather than specific models, creating a personalised outdoor sanctuary to suit the needs of each client.

Whether you’d like a garden office that’s separate from the house, a cinema room to relax in with family and friends, a tree house building for your kids to play in, or perhaps even a guest house, the possibilities are endless.

The team at Luxury Living Outside will go above and beyond to create a unique space, adding finishing touches including high-quality audio and electrical specifications. We create flexible and versatile spaces where you can enjoy your hobby or passion – we’ve had clients create their own sewing rooms and even their own pub in the garden.

Luxury Living Outside in Cheshire can create bespoke garden buildings that are tailored and designed to your personal needs. - Credit: Getty Images

Q: How can I customise my garden room?

A: You can choose from a variety of options to personalise your garden room, including wood or metal structures with flat or pitched roofs. The building can be a single room or split into several depending on your needs, and there’s also the option to add bifold doors, floor-to-ceiling windows or glass walls. Space permitting, patios and terraces can also be integrated into the design to create a seamless transition into the garden area.

Q: What are the advantages of a garden room over an extension?

A: Many of us have been spending more time at home recently, so having a retreat where you can work or relax that’s separate from the house can provide a much-needed change of scenery and even recreate the feeling of going to an office.

Another major benefit is that the building process of garden rooms is much less time-consuming compared to an extension, which often require digging footings and planning permission. Garden rooms are also cheaper to build but still add value to your property should you wish to sell in the future.

Build a bespoke treehouse so your kids can get out of the house and make the most out of your outdoor garden space with Luxury Living Outside in Cheshire. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: Do I need planning permission to build a garden room?

A: It depends on the size of the building, but most garden rooms we construct for our clients do not require planning permission. Legally, a building must be at least one metre away from any neighbouring boundaries, but as long as it’s less than 30 metres squared and four metres high, it will not need permission from the local planning authority.

However, if you find that you do need planning permission, our team are happy to help with the process. We can offer technical expertise on site surveys and ground clearance if necessary.

Q: Why choose Luxury Living Outside?

A: Luxury Living Outside is a branch of Apex Events Exhibitions, which means we're also highly experienced in project management. As professional designers, we have transferred these creative skills into Luxury Living to help create personal and bespoke garden rooms that are tailored to each individual client.

We have a breadth of experience, from the initial design to building high-quality structures, to help our clients create their dream garden room from start to finish.

Visit luxurylivingoutside.co.uk to find out more about their garden rooms. To enquire about building your own garden room, contact Luxury Living Outside on 01625 900808 or enquiry@luxurylivingoutside.co.uk.



