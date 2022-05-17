Win a Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,500 from Peter Betteridge

Win

Peter Betteridge is the bed expert based in Devon - supplying products featured in the world’s most famous hotels – and here’s your chance to win one of their luxury mattresses.

Peter Betteridge – Your Bed Expert - are a family run and owned business based in the market towns of Kingsbridge and Honiton. They sell a vast range of quality beds, bedding and furniture and provide essential guidance and product knowledge to ensure their customers enjoy many nights of restful sleep.

This year Peter Betteridge are celebrating 45 years of award-winning service. Their commitment to quality and customer service is clear from the awards they have won, including National Bed Federation Award Winner and UK Furniture Retailer of the Year.

Peter Betteridge are proud to be the sole UK stockist for Muhldorfer, who supply duvets and pillows to the world’s most notable and respected hotels, including The Savoy in London, Intercontinental and Kempinski Hotels worldwide and the Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Peter Betteridge first met with the German-based bedding manufacturer in 2016 and since then they have worked together to offer the sought after luxury bedding through the Peter Betteridge website and in-store. With 50 years' experience of selling bedding and a reputation for exceptional customer service, Peter Betteridge are well placed to sell the luxury range on behalf of Muhldorfer.

Muhldorfer are one of the few manufacturers to offer down bedding which is hypo-allergenic and chemical free. In their Bavarian factory, the finest feathers and down are washed using spring water from the local forest, ensuring healthy sleep without the chemicals.

Emma Casson, director at Peter Betteridge says: “The opportunity to bring together two traditional family-run companies, both with a commitment to quality and comfort, was too great to resist.

“In my opinion they are the finest duvets and pillows in the world and we are delighted to offer our customers the opportunity of this unrivalled sleeping experience at home. From our position as The Bed Expert, ensuring customers get a great night’s sleep is all important.”

bedexpert.co.uk

Win! A Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,541

We’ve teamed up with Peter Betteridge to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a luxury mattress from their range. To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, complete the form and answer the competition question below. Competition closing date is June 30, 2022.