Win

WIN a stunning Jo Downs art piece worth £520

Author Picture Icon

Samuel Mathewson

Published: 9:56 AM October 13, 2021   
Jo Downs autumn leaves

Jo Downs autumn leaves - Credit: Jo Downs

Jo Downs is one of the world’s most respected fused glass designers. Working from her Cornwall studio, Jo’s work draws inspiration from the beautiful atmospheric landscape and coastline allowing her to create stunning designs.

This beautifully made installation of handcrafted fused glass leaves will bring a touch of nature inspired elegance to anyone’s home. The warm earthy ones will add a soft autumnal glow to your home interior.

For your chance to win, answer the question below:

Cornwall Life
Competitions
Cornwall

