WIN! A signed print of Living Edge's December cover art

Win

This month’s cover was designed by Altrincham artist Shabs Beigh and is inspired by the Christmas lights at Dunham Massey, and in particular the deer standing on the lawns of the Park. Shabs Beigh, whose work is showcased by Saatchi Art and is sold all over the world, will send one signed A2 print, worth £125, of his festive design to the winner of this competition.

Created for Living Edge, you can win this cover design by Shabs Beigh - Credit: Shabs Beigh

To discover more of Shabs Beigh’s art, visit paintingsandprints.co.uk, and find him on Instagram at @shabsbeighart