Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Home Interiors

Win

WIN! A signed print of Living Edge's December cover art

Author Picture Icon

Kate Houghton

Published: 9:29 AM December 6, 2021
living edge cover december 21 - two deer forms made from LED lights, in stipple effect on dark blue background

WIN this festive artwork by Shabs Beigh, Altrincham-based artist - Credit: Shabs Beigh

This month’s cover was designed by Altrincham artist Shabs Beigh and is inspired by the Christmas lights at Dunham Massey, and in particular the deer standing on the lawns of the Park. Shabs Beigh, whose work is showcased by Saatchi Art and is sold all over the world, will send one signed A2 print, worth £125, of his festive design to the winner of this competition. 

LED deer abstract art

Created for Living Edge, you can win this cover design by Shabs Beigh - Credit: Shabs Beigh

To discover more of Shabs Beigh’s art, visit paintingsandprints.co.uk, and find him on Instagram at @shabsbeighart 

Fill out my online form.
Living Edge
Cheshire

Don't Miss

Sarah Beeny and Family.

Somerset Life

Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset

Charlotte Skidmore

person
The Fine Feast hamper from Bakers & Larners

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a luxury Christmas hamper worth £250 from Bakers & Larners of Holt

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
A rug can transform a room

Lancashire Life | Win

Win a £1000 rug from Alternative Flooring

Lancashire Life

Logo Icon
A festively decorated fireplace with two tables on either side that are laid for dinner

Devon Life | Win

Win an amazing festive break for two in Devon

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon