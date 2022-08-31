Timber and wood-effect window makers in the Cotswolds

Promotion

Whether you're looking for timber or woodgrain finish windows or a whole conservatory, we have gathered some of the best companies to try

Emerald Windows and Doors

Over its 20 years of trading, the family-run company Emerald Windows and Doors has been trusted by thousands of homeowners across the south west of England to provide quality windows and doors, and has now been named Swindon's No. 1 installer. Emerald has tried and tested several products, but still lands on Infinity flush casement windows as the superior choice for high-end installation projects. The timber replication is achieved by the seamless corner weld, which creates a timber-effect corner joint. The slim sight lines, paired with a selection of authentic woodgrain finishing options, make it easy to recreate the look of traditional windows. Compared with timber frames, the Infinity flush casement range is extremely low-maintenance, has better insulation values, and most importantly comes with a significantly lower price tag. Located in Swindon, Emerald Windows and Doors has a showroom easily accessible from the A419, with a friendly team on hand who welcome all homeowners wanting to see and feel the products. As well as Infinity flush casement windows, the showroom features a range of sliding sash windows, aluminium and timber frames, and The Residence Collection, so a visit is the perfect way to compare all the choices available to you.

Emerald House, The Brow, Haydon Wick, Swindon Wiltshire, SN25 1HT | 0800 612 4154 | info@emeraldupvcwindows.com | Facebook

Emerald Windows and Doors - Credit: Emerald Windows and Doors

Timber Windows of Cirencester

Traditional wood is both beautiful and tactile. For centuries, it has been the material of choice for windows throughout Britain. While traditional timber has natural problems such as twisting and warping over time, the engineered products from Timber Windows will not twist or rot, and require very little maintenance. High levels of insulation and security ensure there is no need to sacrifice beauty for comfort. The Timber Windows collection has been carefully and sensitively tailored with great attention to detail to complement the English home. Combined with advanced glass technology and glazing methods on both the double-glazed and single-glazed windows, the range provides increased heat and security benefits, while also reducing noise from the outside world - benefits that non-timber alternatives cannot match. With hundreds of colour finishes available, the Timber Windows range gives you huge choice, allowing you to add a touch of personal flair to your new windows. The results are natural looking windows that will enhance both the value and beauty of your home, backed by guarantees that ensure they stand the test of time. Find out more about the engineered timber windows and doors by Timber Windows online, or in one of the company's five beautiful showrooms.

18 Global Business Park, Off Wilkinson Road, Cirencester GL7 1YZ | 01285 653999 | info@timberwindows-cotswolds.com | Facebook | Twitter

Timber Windows of Cirencester - Credit: Timber Windows of Cirencester

Q B D Ltd

Quality timber windows are the key to insulating against the rising fuel costs. The current energy price rises are a worry for everyone, and it's never been more important to insulate homes and reduce energy consumption. Typically, 18 per cent of heat lost in our homes occurs through windows, so households with single glazing or poorly fitted double glazing will be paying the highest prices to keep warm this winter. While the majority of UK homes already have double glazing, people living in period properties in conservation areas or in listed properties have often been prevented from having them. The alternative? Narrow insulated double-glazing units from George Barnsdale are available for heritage properties, and can be installed into frames designed to match the original, complete with putty and authentic beading. If you are unable to have narrow double glazing, the latest technology in glazing means it is possible to have a single glazed window that performs as well, if not better than triple glazing, using vacuum glazing. This has revolutionised the market, and could mean that period properties can finally overcome the age-old problem of leaky, draughty windows and doors, and boast thermal efficiencies to rival more modern properties.

Unit 5 Mead Park Industrial Estate, Mead Road, Leckhampton Cheltenham GL53 7EF | 01242 530300 | enquiries@qbdltd.co.uk | georgebarnsdale.co.uk | Facebook

QBD Ltd - Credit: Stuart Anning

The Little Conservatory Company

The Little Conservatory Company is a family-run business with over 20 years of experience, which is dedicated to providing results. The company specialises in hardwood orangeries, extensions, conservatories, and garden rooms, as well as supplying and installing beautiful windows and doors to add value and style to your home. From start to finish, you will receive personal service by a team which upholds the company's values. Whether you're looking to design your next creative living space, or need the windows and doors in your home replaced, you can trust The Little Conservatory Company. A superior Hardwood Orangery is the ultimate stylish addition to your home. Crafted using sustainable hardwood, an orangery adds a feeling of quality and luxury to your home, and create a beautiful environment that's a joy to spend time in. Complete with impressive timber windows, stunning roof lanterns, and sleek doors, the company's orangeries capture the natural light with dramatic effect, turning the space into a warm and inviting area to relax and entertain. Whatever you need in timber, aluminium, or uPVC, the friendly, approachable team is ready to help. The Little Conservatory Company provides superb products, which offer outstanding thermal efficiency, security, and overall high performance. Speak to the company's Cheltenham team today.

01242 681207 | karen@littlecc.com | Facebook | Twitter

The Little Conservatory Company - Credit: The Little Conservatory Company

Benton & Saunders

Benton & Saunders are heritage sash window specialists based in Leamington Spa, and obsessed with beautiful period windows. Working across Warwickshire and the Midlands, the work is highly skilled and highly valued, everything the business does is long-lasting and high quality. If you've got a period building with heritage windows, look no further. This is a team of conservation timber sash windows experts, specialising in repair and restoration, slim double glazing and replacement sash windows in everything from small flats to country piles. The business understands the importance of heritage and conservation. Sash windows are period features in themselves, and they require specialist attention. That's where Benton & Saunders come in. The team take great pride in their work and strive to serve their customers better than anyone else, taking on everything from minor repair work to re-cords, broken panes, full renovations and complete or part replacements. Super thin slim double glazing sash windows is one of the business's specialities, and by far the most popular service. The business invests heavily in training its expert team, teaching craftsman skills that can take years to develop, delivering you the highest level of workmanship from a skilled and qualified craftsman.

12 Hamilton Terrace, Leamington Spa CV32 4LY | 01926 830035 | info@bentonsaunders.co.uk | Facebook | Twitter

Georgian window triptych - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woodcraft Windows

Expertly crafted windows and doors in Oxford. At Woodcraft Windows, our expertise is in crafting and fitting windows and doors that are true to the style of your period home, yet offer 21st century comfort and convenience.

Handcrafted frames, modern glazing techniques and today’s security technology means your new windows and doors will look authentic, open effortlessly and take very little effort to maintain.

Whether you live in a quirky country cottage or traditional Victorian townhouse, it’s the original features that create a unique home of character.

Woodcraft Windows was founded specifically to provide owners of period homes with windows that are true to the style of their home; yet use materials, glazing techniques and fixtures that are in line with 21st century levels of comfort and security.

Finding nothing on the market that fits this remit, we set up our own workshops to create our own, custom-made windows and doors that are made-to-measure for our clients’ homes to our high standards.

This approach has been an instant success. Building on our core values of respect for period homes – and the people that now live in them – we’ve been enhancing homes around Oxford, Cambridge, Hampstead & Harrogate for years, from Victorian terraces, to Georgian townhouses, and all kinds of quirky country cottages in-between.

Sandford Gate, Sandford Gate Eastpoint Business Park Oxford GB OX4 6LB, Sandy Ln W, Oxford OX4 6LB | 01865 660022 | Facebook | Twitter

Woodcraft Windows - Credit: Woodcraft Windows



