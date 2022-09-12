With a new Channel 4 series beginning this month, Cheshunt brother and sister Stuart and Scarlette Douglas show us we don’t need to blow the bank to unlock the potential of our homes

When Stuart Douglas walked into a converted hat factory in St Albans, aged 21, he knew he had found his own ‘little utopia'. A professional footballer playing for Luton Town FC, he says 'It was quirky, close to training and I have always liked St Albans.'



Stuart redesigned and furbished the property, eventually selling it for a healthy profit, and it proved to be the catalyst for a parallel career in property development. Then, with his younger sister, Scarlette, their knack of turning uninspiring bricks and mortar into desirable homes led to a successful interior design and renovation business, Kindred Elite. Now the siblings, who grew up in Cheshunt, have teamed up on TV to show us how it’s done.



Many will recognise bubbly 35-year-old Scarlette from Channel 4 shows - property development guide, A Place in The Sun and the travel documentary Holiday Secrets: Is Last Minute Best?



The pair first appeared together on TV in a one-special of Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer's Love It or List It, as part of Channel Four’s Black to Front campaign. They also recently fronted George Clarke's Flipping Fast, when Stuart and George bonded over not just property renovation but football too. ‘He’s a crazy Sunderland fan,’ says the 44-year-old.

Scarlette and Stuart with George Clarke on Channel 4's Flipping Fast - Credit: Channel 4



Scarlette and Stuart return to our screens this September, using their expertise again to transform properties, in Channel 4's Worst House on the Street.



Working together in front of the camera has come naturally. Scarlette concentrates more on the interior design side with Stuart doing more of the redevelopment. ‘We are consulting for people and it's what we are used to doing for friends and family. We are just doing that on television.’



Are there any sibling spats? ‘I can be quite opinionated and I know what I like, but it’s always good to have another voice,’ says Stuart. ‘Because Scarlette and I are so close we are comfortable enough to challenge one and other. It’s those differences in opinion that generate the best result.’



Stuart admits he’s a perfectionist and likes to hire professionals ‘who can’. 'I then have someone to address my concerns and problems, whereas I can’t tell myself off. I’ll knock down walls, get my hands dirty, but it’s that time when you need that specialist touch. People have worked years to become the professionals they are.’



In contrast, Scarlette enjoys the DIY side. ’I am the flat pack queen,’ she laughs. When we speak, she is painting a garden fence. ‘I just love to get stuck in, I think that’s my creative flair.’

Stuart admits to a little more difficulty with flatpack furniture: ‘The worst thing is when you pat yourself on the back for a job well done and then realise you have one end the wrong way and you can’t finish it so you have to take the whole thing apart!'

Scarlette and Stuart Douglas combine their talents - interior design and renovation - to transform run-down properties - Credit: Limelight Creative



For those thinking of renovating, Scarlette recommends finding a mentor who can give advice, and joining online seminars and property chat groups. Research is key she says: ‘You can never do too much homework when it comes to property. It's a lot of money you are investing at the end of the day. Research the area, research the property, get a structural survey done just so you know exactly what you might be dealt with.'



When coming to sell, it’s ‘super important’ to dress the property, Scarlette insists. ‘It might not be exactly to someone's taste but it really can give them an idea of what it will look like as a home as opposed to a house.'



Declutter, sell things, and use that money to decorate, advises Stuart, who also recommends scouring online sites for bargains and asking friends and family for any unwanted quality pieces. ‘Make your property look more expensive than what you have actually paid.'



In their latest series, the pair share tips and tricks to help homeowners renovate beyond their expectations and to look with fresh eyes at their space. ‘People have an emotional attachment to their homes and that’s one thing that is clearly evident in filming,’ says Stuart.



‘We are able to prove that they can have their dream home within their budget and feel that every penny is spent wisely,’ says Scarlette. 'For me, anyone can throw money at a property, what isn’t easy is making sure the money you invest, you get back. For us to be part of that and to be able to help homeowners to create their dream is hugely rewarding.’



You may spot Scarlette back in Herts, as she has just returned to live in her home county. ‘I love heading into Hertford and have just brought a house round the corner from my mum and dad in Cheshunt.'



‘Turning a house into a home, is a cliché,’ she says. ‘But it really is that. Even if someone is flipping a property, they are taking tired houses and turning them into beautiful homes that people will be able to create amazing memories in.’

The six-part Worst House on the Street begins on Channel 4 on September 15 at 8pm