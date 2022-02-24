Suffolk's 'Treebilee': a tree for everyone in a greener, healthier county

Suffolk has a bold ambition to plant a tree for every person living in the county as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations and to help make a greener and healthier county. Here's how you can be part of it.

Next time you take a wander through the woods, don’t forget to look up to be amazed by the magnificent sight of a tree canopy viewed from below. Pause for a moment to consider how the energy captured by plants like this is vital for the variety of life on earth.

Not only are trees essential for biodiversity, shade and shelter, they are fundamental for health and wellbeing. But not everyone in Suffolk has easy access to a green space, let alone a mature wood. This is where 'Treebilee' comes in. It’s the memorable moniker for the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), a project to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year with the aim of a tree being planted for every Suffolk resident. The hope is that more trees and hedgerows can help to extend the green environment to people who are deprived of access.

The Queen's Canopy Project aims to plant trees in Castan woodland at Martlesham, near Woodbridge. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eager growers have been recording their tree plantings on a map on the QGC website since the start of the planting season in October last year. Landowners have planted whole woodlands, communities and schools have started groves and orchards, and individuals have chosen to plant a tree, all in honour of our much-loved monarch.

“All are a lovely tribute,” says Diana Hunt, deputy lieutenant and spokesperson for the Queen’s Green Canopy in Suffolk. “People are showing great goodwill to the Queen this year.” As soon as the national Queen’s Green Canopy idea got off the ground, movers in Suffolk swung into action. “One of the objects was to get people working together and that’s what we set out to do in Suffolk,” says Diana. The Woodland Trust, Suffolk County Council, Forestry Commission, Suffolk Tree Wardens, Green Light Trust, Ipswich Oasis, and many others came on board early in the project.

Diana Hunt, Deputy Lieutenant for Suffolk at Castan woodland, Martlesham. “We really do want this to be of benefit to the people of Suffolk,” she says. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Queen’s Green Canopy will build on existing projects such as Suffolk County Council and Green Light Trust’s healing woods project at Bury St Edmunds, Combs and Little Finborough, Eye and Hopton to positively impact residents’ mental health. The Forestry Commission has funded 3,000 trees for the current planting season in Suffolk, including 200 in Hadleigh, Needham Market and Stowmarket dedicated to the QGC. Separately, the Environment Agency with Suffolk Wildlife Trust will have planted over 1,000 trees along our Suffolk rivers from March 2021 to March 2022.

Tom Brown, CEO of the Green Light Trust which runs healing woods project at Bury St Edmunds, Combs and Little Finborough, Eye and Hopton to positively impact residents’ mental health. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare Countess of Euston, envisages a tree planted or pledged for every resident in Suffolk which would be some 770,000 trees as a legacy for the Queen’s Green Canopy. It’s an ambitious target but already the Woodland Trust has donated 2.5km of hedging and 5,000 trees for distribution to Tree Wardens for planting in their parishes. And a fund has been set up by the Suffolk Community Foundation for donations to be spent on trees in accordance with the aim of extending the green environment to those who are deprived access. “The Green Light Trust will tell you that those most in need are those most likely to be denied,” says Diana. “We really do want this to be of benefit to the people of Suffolk.”

Trees for urban spaces

Suffolk has one of the lowest percentages of tree cover at 8 per cent, against top scorer Surrey with 31 per cent, according to a recent study by Bluesky using National Tree Map technology. Most obviously in need of green spaces are urban areas such as Lowestoft, which recently revealed a town centre masterplan, and Ipswich.

From left, councillor Liz Harsant, Paul Clements, Ipswich Central, Diana Hunt, Deputy Lieutenant for Suffolk and Queens Green Canopy for Suffolk, Faye Harburt and Richard Bloomfield, of Ipswich Oasis, and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt. - Credit: Ipswich Oasis

Former Ipswich council leader Liz Harsant is working with Faye Harburt and Richard Bloomfield, chair and vice-chair respectively of Ipswich Oasis which is dedicated to greening up the town. The aim is for an Oasis 'Green Trail' to link the town centre with the waterfront; £600,000 has been allocated from the £25m Ipswich expects to get from the Government’s Towns Deal Fund. Ipswich Oasis has been advanced £80,000 of that sum by the borough council to demonstrate how it might be done by a deadline of March this year.



“It’s not going to be easy, but we are keen that the council can see that this money is spent and there’s something to show for it,” says Liz. She explains that they are planning to green up the knoll by St Peter’s church, near the waterfront, with trees and flowers and will give the Novatel roundabout similar treatment. “I never realised how difficult it is to do these things with so many surveys and permissions required. The average price to plant a tree in the ground is £21,000 so £600,000 doesn’t go very far.” The high price apparently reflects the extreme care needed for planting in urban spaces that need 'load-bearing paving support systems'.

Artists’ impressions of town plans show plenty of trees and plants which tend to disappear on completion. Let’s hope Ipswich Oasis can mark a change of priorities and that the Queen’s Green Canopy can inspire the move to a greener county.

For more information: suffolk-lieutenancy.org.uk/queens-green-canopy

Plant your own tree

You may think you don’t have space for a tree in your garden, but somewhere there’s a species to suit you, and the beauty of breeding means you can often find a smaller variety of a tree you’ve long admired. Choosing your tree now means you can get it into the ground by March to get established before the dry spells of summer. But what to plant? It’s easy for those with an acre or two to plant a fine native tree such as an English oak, a hornbeam or an elm. Even the lovely native cherries grow far too large for most gardens, at 12m x 8m spread, and the common hawthorn is big and bushy at 6m x 6m or so.

There are trees to suit every size garden, including smaller versions of large trees that you might wish to plant. - Credit: Marion Welham

Fortunately you don’t have to go native to benefit from the beauty of a tree in your own garden or to do your bit for biodiversity. We’re not talking here of invasive thugs such as Rhododendron ponticum, or a suckering sumach such as Rhus typhina, lovely as they are, but modestly proportioned and benign non-native varieties that can be hugely beneficial for native wildlife.

Take my Sorbus vilmorinii of 5m x 4m which will soon display creamy-white flowers among pinnate foliage followed by pendulous bunches of bright berries fading to a delicate pinky white. Then there’s Sorbus vilmorinii ‘Pink Charm’, again with dazzling clusters of berries which last long after the leaves have fallen. The native mountain ash Sorbus aucuparia will grow higher than 12m, but these Chinese natives are half the size and the birds and bees will not discriminate!

Amalanchier lamarckii in a spring flowerbed - Credit: Marion Welham

Sorbus fruits linger on after leaf fall - Credit: Marion Welham

The fruits of Sorbus vilmorinii - Credit: Marion Welham

There is just one word of warning. When seeking out varieties of trees to suit your space, always opt for plants sourced and grown in the UK. Even the word native does not guarantee the plant is UK grown so it’s always best to ask. Planting trees that have never travelled overseas is the simplest way to avoid the risk of new pests and diseases reaching the UK. Tighter controls on plant imports are being phased in from January to July this year. Fortunately nurseries in Suffolk such as Botanica, of Campsea Ashe, and Place for Plants, of East Bergholt, have a large selection of UK-sourced and grown trees, not only sorbus, but others I would recommend such as Amelanchier ‘La Paloma’. Buds emerge in early spring followed by abundant sprays of exquisitely delicate white flowers, seeding into tiny berries that the birds love and finally the foliage turns a rich wine-red before falling.





The winter-flowering cherry Prunus x subhirtella ‘Autumnalis’ - Credit: Marion Welham

Amalanchier lamarckii in a spring flowerbed - Credit: Marion Welham

Hard to beat is Prunus x subhirtella ‘Autumnalis’, the winter-flowering cherry and I can vouch for its sheer elegance and all-round performance. What’s not to love about a tree that comes into flower in January before the leaves appear then puts on a sensational display before leaf fall? A great choice if you have room for just one tree.

Jordan McLean, of Place for Plants, has more advice on trees for small gardens. “Definitions of small and larger trees are all relative,” he says. “You are really talking about something that will not take over the garden and is not spreading too much. You don’t want a canopy that is going to block the neighbours’ views or their sunlight.” He says a good native is Betula pendula, the common silver birch, which, although tall, has an upright habit so will not take up space below. What’s more, it’s a magnet for insects and its open canopy will allow grasses, mosses and bulbs to thrive. The single stem Himalayan birch Betula utilis jacquemontii ‘Snow Queen’ is another toughie, with an eye-catching white bark, and the even smaller ‘Trinity College’ will reach just 5m x 3m in 20 years. When it comes to wildlife, you can’t go far wrong with hawthorn. The natives will grow large but varieties such as Crataegus ‘Paul’s Scarlet’ and ‘Rosea Flore Pleno’ are smaller. Dense thickets of pink flowers are followed by haws, the berries, which are much-loved by birds.

A native hawthorn with purple hazel, Corylus maxima ‘Purpurea’ in the foreground - Credit: Marion Welham

A native hawthorn hedge in full bloom - Credit: Marion Welham

Blossom and berries are profuse on crab apples, and although the native Malus sylvestris can reach 12m x 8m, there’s a range of varieties for small gardens. Malus brevipes ‘Wedding Bouquet' has masses of small white blooms with a pale pink blush on them, and tiny bunches of crabs, while Malus x robusta ‘Red Sentinel’ flowers in mid spring with glossy red fruit to follow.

Apple, pear and quince are lovely in smaller gardens. For apples, the choice is vast with some 3,000 varieties grown in the UK. As with most trees an Award of Garden merit (AGM) from the Royal Horticultural Society is the thing to look for, meaning the plant has performed well in trials. Fruit trees are grafted on specially selected 'dwarfing' rootstocks to control the vigour of the plant and determine how big they get. A simple way of growing apples is a bush which is a small tree on a short trunk but you will need to seek advice on rootstocks and pollination from your local nursery for the best results.

Fruit trees, such as apple, are particularly rewarding. - Credit: Marion Welham

Finally, Cercis canadensis ‘Forest Pansy’ is a real multi-stemmed beauty with height and spread of 5m x 3m. Just where do you stop and how do you choose? There are far too many exquisite trees for small gardens to mention here. And if you’re set on natives, why not consider a hedge of hawthorn, field maple and spindle?

Always check the growing conditions required for your tree to make sure it will suit your soil and the location you have chosen. Consider your space and choose a tree that can reach its full potential rather than trying to prune it every year to limit its size so that its character is lost. Best visit a Suffolk nursery where you can find a range of UK-grown trees and get expert advice. Right tree, right place is the way to go.

Simple steps to planting a tree

Prepare your soil over a wide area, adding organic matter for heavy or sandy soil.

Soak bare-rooted trees for about half an hour before planting and ensure containerised plants are moist. Gently trim or tease out roots if pot bound.

Dig a hole to match the depth of the roots and three times their diameter. Loosen the sides of the hole with a fork. No organic matter is needed in the planting hole itself, and no fertiliser at planting either, but mycorrhizal fungi such as Rootgrow may help to establish trees on poor soil.

Position your tree so that the first flare of the roots are level with the surface of the soil. - Credit: Marion Welham

Position your tree in the hole so that the first flare of the roots are level with the surface of the soil - no deeper!

Staking your tree will keep it upright and prevent wind rock during bad weather. Position the stake vertically on the side of the prevailing wind. Hammer in your stake and loop the tree tie round both tree and stake making sure you thread a spacer between the two before tightening.

Backfill the hole with soil and firm gently before watering in

If you’ve used Rootgrow, there’s no need to fertilise further but you’ll need to water in dry spells during the growing season and check the tie on your stake to ensure it is not rubbing against the trunk as the tree grows.



