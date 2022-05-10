How fabrics can brighten up your garden in time for summer

Promotion

Just Fabrics offer a wide range of outdoor fabrics to add colour and personality to your garden or balcony - Credit: Just Fabrics

Whether you’re looking to update your garden seating or refresh your patio area, fabrics are a great way to inject personality into your outdoor space.

“With over 250 designs to choose from, our diverse range of outdoor fabrics includes everything from colourful tropical leaves to seaside-inspired stripes and contemporary geometrics,” says Catherine Chamberlain from Just Fabrics in the Cotswolds.

“Let your imagination run wild with what you can do with these versatile fabrics – popular projects include re-upholstering cushions, parasols, deckchairs and sofas.”

Below, Catherine tells us about their popular outdoor fabric range and how to use the designs with your garden furniture for a fresh, summery look.

Q: What makes a fabric suitable for outdoors?

Layering different patterns and colours will give your outdoor seating area a relaxed, bohemian feel - Credit: Just Fabrics

A: Our high-quality outdoor fabrics are perfect for updating every corner of your garden. We all know how unpredictable the British summer weather can be, so it's important that your fabrics are fuss-free and easy to care for. Not only will fabrics add instant colour and style to your garden or balcony, but they have plenty of practical properties too. They’re stain, mould and fade-resistant, have UV protection and are water-repellent.

Q: What styles and colours of fabrics are popular?

A: Nothing beats a splash of uplifting colour in the summer. Try our contemporary, tropical designs such as Lima Jungle Outdoor, which will bring an exotic, rainforest feel to your patio or decking area. We also have minimal designs such as the Yarmouth and Penzance, which will instantly refresh your furniture without overpowering your outdoor space. Stripes are a timeless choice and work especially well with deck chairs – one of our favourite designs is the Nautical Outdoor fabric.

Q: What patterns do you recommend for cushions on outdoor sofas and deck chairs?

Not only will fabrics add instant style to your outdoor space, but they are also stain-resistant, UV protected and water-repellent - Credit: Just Fabrics

A: If you have simple seating, add interest with a fun zig-zag design such as the Zig Zag Outdoor or try mixing different patterns for a relaxed, bohemian feel with the Botanical Outdoor fabric. These are great for scatter cushions or for giving a tired-looking outdoor sofa a makeover.

We also have a wonderful range of ready-made outdoor cushions which feature tropical designs such as the Tahiti Outdoor and floral patterns like the Meadow Outdoor cushion.

Another popular design is the Movement Outdoor fabric, which features a playful animal print and is available in five colours.

Q: What fabrics work well for families?

A: From forgiving fabrics such as the Jungle Outdoor to recover sofa seats and cushions for garden parties, all of our outdoor fabrics are family-friendly. Not only are they resistant to the wear and tear of everyday life but they are also washable and will stay looking colourful year after year.

You can keep the kids entertained with individual bean bags made with vibrant animal designs inspired by tropical locations such as the Saona Outdoor and whimsical Madworld fabric.

From forgiving fabrics to recover sofa seats and cushions for garden parties, all of Just Fabrics' outdoor items are family-friendly - Credit: Josele Castellon Pascual

Q: Do you have any new outdoor fabric designs?

A: Our collection of fabrics is always growing and this year we have an exciting new collection of outdoor tapestry fabrics. We have developed these unique fabrics with our partner Spanish Mill, using specific yarns and technology to produce a truly brilliant product.

This collection has the texture and feel of traditional tapestry fabrics but with a stain-resistant and water-repellent finish, making them perfect for outdoor use. We believe this is the first of its kind and are very excited to see it being used throughout your gardens or next re-upholstery projects.

