Talliston House & Gardens: an extraordinary home on an ordinary Essex street

By Julie Lucas

John Tarrow spent 25 years transforming his ex-council house on an ordinary Dunmow street into a truly extraordinary home

On October 6, 1990, John Tarrow stepped into an ordinary house in Essex. It was the start of a personal journey that evolved into a 25-year project and transformed a seemingly ordinary three-bedroom, semi-detached ex-council house on a green in Great Dunmow into something fantastical. In fact, The Times described it as ‘Britain’s most extraordinary home’.

The Voodoo Kitchen - Credit: Gavin Conlan Photography

Living with his parents in London at 25, John decided he could get more for his money moving out of the city. ‘In a nutshell, I took the house I could afford and built inside it all the houses I wanted to live in,’ he explains. A look at Tripadvisor describes Talliston House & Gardens as ‘extraordinary’ and ‘magical’, the ‘perfect escape’, but unlike Walt Disney creating Disneyland, John initially created the house for himself.

It became a monumental journey and also opened up the world to him. ‘I grew up in an East End family and hadn’t been outside the UK when I bought the house. When I finished the project, I had been to 27 different countries and brought nearly 2,000 objects back.’

The Treehouse Sanctuary - Credit: Gavin Conlan Photography

The idea started in one room, the box room, to create John’s perfect place to write. ‘I had never really had my own space; growing up, me and my brother shared a bedroom. Because I hadn’t been outside the UK, I didn’t have that much life experience, but I had a really great love of 1920s film noir.’ He created a 1929 New York office and even gave the room a fictional character, an author and investigator called Antony R Kane specialising in the exotic and esoteric. ‘It’s a little bit Indiana Jones, a little bit Tomb Raider. In 1929, they were digging up Egyptian tombs. I love that idea of rediscovering a lost world.

The Office - Credit: Gavin Conlan Photography

‘I came into the house with only with an imagination. I had never painted a wall in my life. I've never painted my bedroom. I had no interior design background, building background, anything. It was just me and my dad.’ John sourced a roll-top desk from 1911, reeded glass for the door and somebody that could do gold lettering and went about transforming the room in his spare time.

He created a fabulous room where you could immerse yourself, within a bland house painted in magnolia. So, a friend suggested he renovate the bedroom and create his perfect night's sleep. It was the beginning of John’s travels. He discovered Moorish Spain in the Iberian Peninsula, saw the stars and created ‘his room of dreams’. A bedchamber in an ancient palace in Alhambra, Granada, decorated with Moroccan Zellige-styled tiled wall panels and scented with hints of orange blossom.

The Starhouse - Credit: Gavin Conlan Photography

‘And then that was it,’ John explains. ‘Some craftspeople got involved and I had basket weavers, willow weavers, stained-glass makers and blacksmiths making medieval candelabra. It just became a labour of love. Somebody said to me “the difference between a business and a hobby is a business makes money and a hobby costs you money.” This was definitely a hobby. But then I really started letting my imagination go.’

John set about deconstructing each room back to the brickwork and rebuilding it from scratch. An ambitious undertaking, made more so as he couldn’t even wire a plug and also because he had a full-time job in publishing as a managing editor. He used tradesmen to comply with building regulations, but much of the work from carpentry, gold leafing and treehouse construction was done and learned by an army of 138 volunteers, friends, family, craftspeople and artists. Many of them have become great friends; he met partner Marcus Cotton when the artist painted the chapel ceiling. ‘All of these amazing people have been brought to me because of the house,’ he says.

Has he always loved fantasy? ‘Absolutely, I have always believed in magic. I'm interested in folk stories and fairytales. Most of the people that come to Talliston are adults and it reconnects them with that joy and wonder of the world, which we somehow lose. I read that the creative adult is the child that survived. Whatever stage of life, there will always be superstitions and folktales, people enjoy them.

‘I had a person who said after a tour, “I have loved it here, back to the real world”. I said, “this is the real world, you haven’t stepped outside the real world.” But I really think that what Talliston does is shows how our environment can affect our wellbeing, our creative state.’

The Cabin - Credit: Gavin Conlan Photography

He has created not only sights, but sounds, smells and a story for each room. The shed isn’t just a garden shed, Wisakedjak Lodge is a Saskatchewan cabin in the woods. Enter the conservatory, renamed The Starhouse, and you discover futuristic 2282 Japan and even the bathroom has been transformed to The Boathouse, a 1980s Norwegian lightkeeper’s house. You can go from a haunted bedroom, your welcome to stay in that one, but I’ll pass, to a voodoo kitchen. There’s also a 13th room as John calls it, a full-size authentic Navajo tepee, a ‘travelling room’ that can sleep eight people.

Each room became an exploration, sourcing objects, furniture and antiquities, writing stories and thinking of the occupants of the room. All the rooms are furnished in a moment in time. The living room, which took him a mammoth four and a half years to finish, is set in December 1887, despite his brother’s reservation that it would ‘look like a badly themed Essex pub’.

But at its core, Talliston is a completely working home. John decided to finish the project exactly 25 years after starting in 2015 and at exactly the same time, midday. ‘Because I'm an author, you can edit forever,’ he says. What is his favourite room? He laughs and says, ‘It’s like asking a parent their favourite child.’

The Haunted Bedroom - Credit: Gavin Conlan Photography

He lived in the house for five years and moved out just before the pandemic in January 2020 to allow others to enjoy it. ‘It’s time to step out and let this house do what it's meant to do.’ But unable to welcome visitors during the pandemic, they let the house as self-contained accommodation. ‘It really saved us,’ said John. He now goes back each year and stays for a week on his own, ‘just me and the house.’

In 2019, he wrote The Stranger’s Guide to Talliston, a book inspired by the house and aimed at 11 to 16-year-olds about an ordinary boy who falls inside the labyrinth of a derelict council house and goes on an amazing journey. He runs a yearly competition, The Golden Key to Talliston, to give people the chance to stay at the house. ‘It really is powerful, when a child turns up with their parent or guardian and you hand them a golden key and they step into this world that they have read about. That moment is worth all of this.’

The Hall of Mirrors - Credit: Gavin Conlan Photography

Now 56, he is in the process of writing a lifestyle book, in the style of an old spell book with the idea of ‘creating magic in your life.’ And there’s a shop; Messrs. Weird and Wonderful launched in October last year, selling items linked to the rooms.

John is reticent to disclose how much he has spent on the house, but the money he earns from it goes towards its costs. For him, it was all about creating a space that he felt was his perfect place on earth. At its heart it is a project about time. ‘The reason why all the rooms in Talliston are moments, is they teach us how important those moments are,’ he says. He describes it as ‘stopping clocks and starting living’. For John, Talliston remains priceless.

People can support the project through the Talliston Fellowship. For details of tours, afternoon tea and stays, go to talliston.com