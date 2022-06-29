Competition to win two outdoor camping chairs
Published: 9:06 AM June 29, 2022
Updated: 9:10 AM June 29, 2022
- Credit: © Madeleine Rose Photography
We have teamed up with the Motorhome Holiday Company to give away two outdoor camping chairs that are perfect for sitting in the garden as well as out and about camping.
This competition runs across Archant's county magazine publications.
To be in with a chance of winning, visit the About Us section on the company's website and answer the following question:
What year was The Motorhome Holiday Company Established?
2014
2008
2010
2012
The winner will be randomly drawn from the correct pool of entries after the closing date and time.
The competition closes on July 7 at 11:45PM.
To enter the competition, fill out the form below and answer the question correctly.