Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens

Competition to win two outdoor camping chairs

person

Promotional Offer

Published: 9:06 AM June 29, 2022
Updated: 9:10 AM June 29, 2022
We have teamed up with the Motorhome Holiday Company to give away two outdoor camping chairs.

We have teamed up with the Motorhome Holiday Company to give away two outdoor camping chairs. - Credit: © Madeleine Rose Photography

We have teamed up with the Motorhome Holiday Company to give away two outdoor camping chairs that are perfect for sitting in the garden as well as out and about camping.

This competition runs across Archant's county magazine publications.

To be in with a chance of winning, visit the About Us section on the company's website and answer the following question:

What year was The Motorhome Holiday Company Established? 

2014

2008

2010

2012

We have teamed up with the Motorhome Holiday Company to give away two outdoor camping chairs.

We have teamed up with the Motorhome Holiday Company to give away two outdoor camping chairs. - Credit: © Madeleine Rose Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 22 of the best South Devon pubs with views of the coast
  2. 2 WIN a weekend escape at St. Mellion Estate, Cornwall
  3. 3 11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Kent
  1. 4 Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchliffe's worth £500
  2. 5 Win a Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,500 from Peter Betteridge
  3. 6 10 famous (and not so famous) castles in Cheshire
  4. 7 Why you should move to Kirk Langley near Derby
  5. 8 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  6. 9 The best beer gardens in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 10 of the best pubs to visit in Hampshire

The winner will be randomly drawn from the correct pool of entries after the closing date and time. 

The competition closes on July 7 at 11:45PM.

To enter the competition, fill out the form below and answer the question correctly.

Fill out my online form.
Competitions
Cheshire

Don't Miss

Edgar House, overlooking the river Dee

Living Edge

Review: Edgar House, Chester

Kate Houghton

Author Picture Icon
Mother and daughter

Cheshire Life

Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty...

Janet Reeder

Logo Icon
Pic for Eastern Daily Press Norfolk Magazine - New magazine columnist Susie Fowler-Watt.Photo: Kei

Norfolk Magazine | Columnist

I've been taking time out - here's why, says Susie Fowler-Watt

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Sandy beach at Paignton in South Devon.

Devon Life

12 fab things to do in Paignton

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon