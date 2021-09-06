Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Dogs in Cheshire beer gardens

Logo Icon

Roger Westwood

Published: 8:58 AM September 6, 2021   
Beagle in beer garden

Dexter loves to join his owner Jamie Leigh Lawrence for a beer garden tipple. - Credit: Jamie Leigh Lawrence

There's nothing better than a cold drink in a sunshine-filled beer garden...except one when joined by our four-legged friends.

Romanian rescue dog with beer in park

Cooper is living his best life in Crewe. - Credit: Rachel Sutton

Cooper 
Romanian rescue 
‘Cooper is a mixed-breed, Romanian rescue dog currently living his best life in Crewe,’ owner Rachel Sutton says. ‘He is hyper as hell and loves his treats. He has only been with us for 12 months so we haven’t quite managed to experience many pubs yet, but we are very much looking forward to.’  

Jackapoo with champagne

Lively and friendly Thelma is loved by everyone who meets her. - Credit: Joanna Fielding

Thelma 
Jackapoo 
Lively and friendly Thelma is loved by everyone who meets her. ‘She’s full of life and loves to walk all day long,’ owner Joanna Fielding of Chelford says. ‘Her favourite walk is in Macclesfield Forest, where she can run free, and she loves a walk across the fields to sit outside The Dog at Peover for their yummy biscuits.’ 

Girl and her dog

Loving and sociable dog Ralph loves a good beer garden. - Credit: Aimée Gray

Ralph 
Cocker spaniel x cavachon 
Loving and sociable dog Ralph loves a good beer garden, especially the Leigh Arms in Northwich where he lives with owner Aimée Gray. ‘The staff are always so lovely – they love dogs – and the food and beer is fantastic, ' Aimée says. 'Ralph loves the dog treats.’ 

White English bull terrier

Florence, waiting not-so patiently to be served in the beer garden of The Princes Feathers. - Credit: Paul Moses

Florence 
English bull terrier 
‘Here is Florence waiting not-so patiently to be served in the beer garden of The Princes Feathers, following her favourite walk around Gresty Waste,’ owner Paul Moses of Winsford says. ‘She was given her name because we were going to Florence to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary... before lockdown happened.’ 

Grey miniature schnauzer with beer

Jasper is cheeky, stubborn and inquisitive. - Credit: Jayne O’Shea

Jasper 
Miniature schnauzer 
Cheeky, stubborn and inquisitive Jasper hates the rain and the postman... “a typical schnauzer” says owner Jayne O’Shea of Northwich. ‘His big brothers – the horses – are stabled in Whitegate so we walk there regularly, his favourite walk being all the way to Nunsmere Hall and back. We often end up at The Plough Inn (pictured here) where his dad lets him “share his beer” and he gets spoilt rotten by the staff.’  

Brown Dobermann with head in champagne cooler

Cleo is a playful soul. - Credit: Krystyna Petersen

Cleo 
Dobermann 
2.5-year-old Cleo is a gorgeous, playful soul. She’s had a hard time over the last year, having tibial plateau levelling osteotomy on her left leg and discospondylitis – but she’s bounced back. ‘She will nudge you all day with a ball if you let her, and loves nothing more than running off with my handbag around the garden,’ owner Krystyna Petersen of Preston on the Hill says. ‘We like The Partridge as it has a lovely outside area, and we love the Jolly Thresher in Lymm – Cleo always gets a sausage or two when we go!’ 

Black labrador with pint

Mishka and her owner Margaret Weddick love to stop for a pint at Sandiway Ales. - Credit: Margaret Weddick

Mishka 
Labrador 
‘Mishka is friendly and sociable, and loves to be off the lead on her walks,’ says owner Margaret Weddick of Northwich. Their favourite walks are Marbury Park and the Whitegate Way, and they love to stop for a pint at Sandiway Ales.  

Dexter 
Beagle 
Sensitive soul Dexter can sometimes bark at passers by...although he doesn’t mean to be rude. ‘We love to walk around Nantwich and during the last year have found lots of new walks,’ owner Jamie Leigh Lawrence of Nantwich says. ‘Our favourite pubs for a beer garden drink are Cronkinson’s Farm – cheap, cheerful and friendly – Oddfellows, for its fabulous beer garden and The Leopard, which has great food and a great atmosphere.’ 

Black labrador in beer garden

Three-year-old Rosco loves to walk down by the stables where his owner, Sarah Teece of Winsford, keeps her horse. - Credit: Sarah Teece

Rosco 
Labrador  
Three-year-old Rosco loves to walk down by the stables where his owner, Sarah Teece of Winsford, keeps her horse. ‘He comes with me every day and he loves to run across the fields and up and down the track,’ she says. ‘His favourite pub is any next to water. Rosco is a bubbly, clumsy and all-round gentle dog who loves making friends.’  

Black labrador x lurcher

Rescued from Warrington Animal Welfare in November, owners Becky Clarke and Stephen McKeegan have been quick to adapt to Coco's 300mph lifestyle. - Credit: Becky Clarke

Coco 
Labrador x lurcher 
Rescued from Warrington Animal Welfare in November, owners Becky Clarke and Stephen McKeegan of Lowton have been quick to adapt to Coco's 300mph lifestyle. ‘We love our walk over Highfield Moss, with beautiful views, and we are often lucky enough to spot deer and other wildlife,’ they say. ‘There’s a lovely spot for the dogs to take a dip, and then we like to call in our homely, country pub The Travellers Rest for some lovely pub grub. Coco knows her favourite waiters – the ones who bring the most doggie treats and tickles.’  

Black Irish wolfhound x poodle in beer garden

Bhalu enjoying a rest at the Dysart Arms in Bunbury with owner Roger Westwood. - Credit: Roger Westwood

Bhalu 
Irish wolfhound x poodle 
‘We’d just done the middle section of the Sandstone Trail from Tiverton to near Cholmondley Castle, and stopped for some refreshments at the Dysart Arms in Bunbury,’ owner Roger Westwood says. He’s published the route on the Dog Walks in Cheshire Facebook page. ‘The 11-mile route takes in Beeston and Peckforton Castles, Bulkley and Bickerton Hill and it’s really picturesque with some stunning views towards Cheshire and towards the Shropshire Hills.’  

Join the Dog Walks in Cheshire facebook group


Introducing the four-legged walking companions of Cheshire

Why people from Cheshire love their dogs

