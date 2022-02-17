Cheshire dogs with their best friends

Dogs just love hanging around with their best friends, as this month's collaboration with Facebook group Dog Walks in Cheshire shows.

Buddy and Stan

Buddy the labradoodle and his best mate Stan the cockapoo just love a day out - Credit: Chloe Pay

Buddy the labradoodle and his best mate Stan the cockapoo just love a visit to Cholmondeley Castle. Owner Chloe Pay says: 'These two love a good day out together and had the best time exploring the gardens at Cholmondeley.'

Sherlock, Ginny and Freddie

Sherlock (dad) Ginny (daughter) Freddie (son) from right to left. enjoying a run at Delamere Forest - Credit: Vicky Booth

This jolly trio is made up of dad Sherlock, with his daughter Ginny and son Freddie. Freddie's owner Vicky Booth from Northwich describes them as: 'Three young cocker spaniels who can often be found at Delamere Forest covered head to toe in mud, while trying to chase after as many squirrels and birds as possible. Freddie gets very excited if I ask him “are we going to see Sherlock and Ginny?” as he knows he will be going on a great adventure.'

Mabel, Malcolm, Morris, Margo and Dexter

Mabel, Malcolm, Dexter, Morris and Margo, four miniature schnauzers and a chihuahua on a lovely walk by the River Weaver - Credit: Carole Holt

'We are so lucky we have such a lovely walk right on our doorstep,' says Carole Holt. 'My four miniature schnauzers are Mabel Malcolm Morris and Margo, and Dexter is a chihuahua. We live in Winsford and our favourite walk is along the River Weaver, we regularly walk through to Northwich.

The Weaver Parkway is so beautiful and peaceful, we often have it all to ourselves.'

Lola and Walter

Lola and Walter are the best of friends - Credit: Emma Whitehurst

Emma Whitehurst, from Hankelow, owns these two beautiful best buddies, who have helped her through a very difficult time. 'This is my dog Lola with Walter, who’s a house bunny,' she explains. 'I moved back to Cheshire last year after the sudden death of my fiancé. Lola the cockapoo grew up with Walter the dwarf lop and after the death of my fiancé, their dad and owner, they’re closer than ever. Our favourite walks are around Hankelow, especially the walk down Mill Lane and up the canal where we end up at the Shroppie Fly.'

The Doodle Crew

Six of the best - the Doodle Crew - Credit: Ruth Coxon

Ruth Coxon from Bramhall sent in this brilliant photo of the Doodle Crew. 'From left to right, we have Barney and Holly the cavapoos, then Henry, Pippa, Amber and Digby the Cockapoos,' she says. 'I own Digby and Amber. Digby is aged seven and Amber is aged four. They are both typical lively cockapoos and love appearing on the other side of the camera – they are currently in a TV commercial! We meet up each week with their doodle friends and owners, enjoying long walks at Macclesfield Forest (where this photo was taken), around Alderley Park and the nearby Edge, Styal and along the River Bollin and many more. As a dog group, each month we decide on a topical theme and have a doggy photoshoot, which is always tremendous fun and unpredictable.'

The Doodle Crew part two

Barney Bear, Holly, King Henry, Amber and Digby, enjoying Delamere Forest - Credit: Zoe Smith

Zoe Smith sent in this fabulous fivesome. 'We are a group of doodle owners who met through our love of dogs and taking them on long walks in the Cheshire countryside.,' she says. 'The photo is taken at Delamere Forest. The dogs are from left to right – new pup on the block Barney Bear, his sister Holly whose aim in life is never to look at the camera, King Henry so named after his starring role in the doodle nativity, Amber who loves to flutter her long eyelashes and Digby the leader of our pack.'

Holly and Barney

Holly and half brother Barney at Delamere Forest - Credit: Carl and Hayley Massey

Carl Massey sent this photo of this gorgeous pair of pals. 'Here are our cavapoos, three-year-old Holly on the left and half-brother Barney who is one year old. The photo was taken at Delamere Forest, one of their favourite walks. Holly and Barney are from Chester and their favourite walks are Delamere, Blakemere and Whitegate and along the Sandstone trail.'

Bonnie, Colonel and Jasper

Bonnie, the patterdale cross, left, Colonel, the Great Dane in the middle, and finally, Jasper the patterdale - Credit: Siobhan Fisher

Siobhan Fisher from Winsford took this beautiful photo of her three best friends. Sadly, Jasper and Colonel are no longer with us, but this photo reminds Siobhan of happy memories. 'From the left we have Bonnie, she's a Patterdale cross, now age 11,' she says. 'Then we have Colonel, he was a Great Dane and finally, Jasper the Patterdale. We love to go on the common near Winsford as well as the beach and camping trips. Unfortunately, we only have Bonnie left as Jasper and Colonel passed away. There was a big difference in sizes, but their personalities were just as big as each other.'

Bri, Leif and Rhu

Border collies Bri, Leif and Rhu love a good run, when they aren't doing agility, flyball or obedience training - Credit: Caroline Jacks

Caroline Jacks's border collies Bri, Leif and Rhu live in Moulton near Northwich, with plenty of fabulous walks on their doorstep. 'At the end of the road we can head down to the river Weaver and over to Whitegate Way and surrounding countryside,' she says. 'We do flyball, obedience, tracking and agility and Leif is a therapy dog with Pets as Therapy UK.'

