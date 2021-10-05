Cheshire dogs enjoying the seaside

Published: 9:52 AM October 5, 2021

This photo was taken in Cornwall, when Sam was 12 weeks old. - Credit: Heather Gibbs

Facebook Group Dog Walks in Cheshire proves it’s not just us humans who enjoy feeling the sand between our toes

This happy photo of Gizmo was taken at Red Wharf Bay in Anglesey in October last year. - Credit: Tine Johnson

Gizmo

Working cocker spaniel

Five-year-old Gizmo loves running at 100mph through fields and woods when out and about, and at home, enjoys playing with the kids and cat Morris. ‘This photo was taken at Red Wharf Bay in Anglesey in October last year,’ owner Tine Johnson says. ‘We live in Wilmslow which is a fabulous location with some great walks on the doorstep: Styal Woods, Tatton Park, The Edge and White Nancy. One of our favourite walks is near Peover Hall.’





Paddy’s favourite walks include Delamere, Little Budworth, Bickerton, Keele, Wynbunbury Moss and of course, any beach. - Credit: Helen Daniels

Paddy

Boxer

Paddy’s favourite walks include Delamere, Little Budworth, Bickerton, Keele, Wynbunbury Moss and of course, any beach. Owner Helen Daniels of Wistaston says: ‘Paddy has cancer and is on chemotherapy so we’ve done some holidays and beach trips whilst he is still fit to enjoy them. This photo was taken when we stayed in Conwy recently and enjoyed lots of trips to different beaches and the countryside.’





When she’s not herding her pet chickens, Islay loves being chased by her four-legged friends and playing tuggy with her two-legged ones. - Credit: Christine Willis

Islay

Border Collie

Calm and loving four-year-old Islay loves her daily walks along the Bridgewater Canal and particularly enjoys exploring the nearby Cheshire countryside. ‘Acton Bridge canal, woodland and river walk is a firm favourite,’ owner Christine Willis of Warrington says. ‘When she’s not herding her pet chickens, Islay loves being chased by her four-legged friends and playing tuggy with her two-legged ones.’





Buddy enjoys a taste of ice cream after a trip to New Brighton beach with his best mate Stan. - Credit: Chloe Pay

Buddy

Labradoodle

Here is Buddy enjoying a taste of ice cream after a trip to New Brighton beach with his best mate Stan. ‘We’re based on the border between North Wales and Cheshire so have lots of options for walking,’ owner Chloe Pay says. ‘Buddy is full of energy and loves a stroll along the river in Chester or zoomies on the beach, and is always up for new adventures.’





Formby beach was Tillie's favourite place. - Credit: Amie Pownall

Tillie

German shorthaired pointer

‘Formby beach was her favourite place,’ owner Amie Pownall of central Manchester says. ‘She passed five days after this picture, forever chasing pine cones. Her ashes are scattered in the forest when she can forever run free with the pinecones, sand, sea and beautiful sunsets.’ Tillie, pictured here aged 13, loved Macclesfield Forest for a good run in the trees, and her favourite thing to do was walk in the wild. ‘She was kind, loving and loyal. I miss her always.’





Jenssen is 'so gentle and very intuitive'. - Credit: Gail Vose

Jenssen

Golden retriever

Nine-year-old Jenssen loves walking on The Whitegate Way and at Tatton Park, Dunham Massey and Delamere Forest. ‘This photo was taken eight weeks after his cancer surgery on his favourite beach in Cornwall, Constantine Bay,’ owner Gail Vose of Sale say. ‘Jenssen is a very special dog: he has raised thousands with my husband for injured soldiers and for Ark Angels animal rescue in Chester by competing in endurance races. He is so gentle and very intuitive.’





Happy little soul Stanley thinks he is much bigger than he is and absolutely adores the beach. - Credit: Sandra Smith

Stanley

Chihuahua x miniature pinscher

Happy little soul Stanley thinks he is much bigger than he is and absolutely adores the beach. ‘This photo was taken in Bridlington earlier this year when we spent a couple of days at Stanley’s favourite place – the beach,’ owner Sandra Smith of Nantwich says. ‘He’s a bit pampered but he deserves it; he’s my best friend.’

Sam

Working cocker spaniel

‘I bought Sam after losing my first ever dog and cocker spaniel of 14 years,’ Heather Gibbs of Bramhall says. ‘It broke my heart, but Sam mended it.’ This photo was taken in Cornwall when Sam was 12 weeks old. He is now three and competes in agility and gundog competitions. ‘He never lets me down and always gives his all whether competing, training or just out walking. He is a sensitive boy and tries so hard to please. He is my dog in a million.’

