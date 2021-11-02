Unique and wonderful dogs from Cheshire

Toby and Amos love exploring quiet areas, going on adventures and getting up to mischief. - Credit: Jess Martin

Toby and Amos

Border terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier

‘Amos is blind and Toby is his best friend and guide,’ says owner Jess Martin, who is local to Northwich. Toby is a therapy dog and has been in pantomimes, while happy dog Amos is learning that the world isn’t such a scary place... ‘We love exploring quiet areas, going on adventures and getting up to mischief. They are massive foodies and love doing bits of trick training, obedience and scent work.’

Mabel is a little bundle of fun and confidence,’ owners Jo and Simon Towers of Winsford say. - Credit: Jo and Simon Towers

Mabel

Tibetan terrier

If you met Mabel, you wouldn’t know she is totally deaf...and it certainly didn’t stop her achieving her Kennel Club Obedience Gold Award. ‘She is a little bundle of fun and confidence,’ owners Jo and Simon Towers of Winsford say. ‘She loves playing on big open spaces, like the beach and the Cheshire polo field at Cotebrook.’

In Sadie’s younger days, she loved walking through Chester city centre and down the banks of the river Dee with her owners Paula and Coyle Roberts, who live in the city. - Credit: Paula and Coyle Roberts

Sadie

West Highland terrier

In Sadie’s younger days, she loved walking through Chester city centre and down the banks of the river Dee with her owners Paula and Coyle Roberts, who live in the city. ‘Now she is hard of hearing with limited mobility, she loves relaxing in the garden watching the birds and wildlife,’ they say.

Pippa was adopted at 20 weeks from Wolfie’s Legacy, who only rehome disabled dogs. - Credit: Suzanne Smith

Pippa

Romanian mongrel

A DNA test revealed Pippa’s unique mix of German shepherd, border terrier, border collie, greyhound and Kuvasz. ‘She lost her sight at seven weeks old after being hit by a car head on,’ owner Suzanne Smith of Blacon, Chester says. She was adopted at 20 weeks from Wolfie’s Legacy, who only rehome disabled dogs. ‘Pippa has a great zest for life; she loves to run and her favourite walks are to the beach and anywhere with open space. Her disability doesn’t hold her back.’

Eight-year-old Frazer lost his leg in a freak accident whilst playing at Marbury Park, but it hasn't held him back. - Credit: Jenna Tilby

Frazer

Whippet

Eight-year-old Frazer suffered a freak accident on Easter Sunday whilst playing at Marbury Park, where he walks with his owner Jenna Tilby of Northwich every day. ‘He fell and broke his knee cap,’ she says. ‘Vets tried to save it but the infection had taken hold, so he ended up having his leg removed.’

Sooty (right) could not be more loved; she loves her walks and the big garden. - Credit: Emma Jordan-Stout

Humphrey, Tony and Sooty

Lhasa Apso, cocker spaniel and show cocker spaniel

‘After years of considering adopting an older dog to give them a year or two of happy retirement, we came across Sooty,’ owner Emma Jordan-Stout of Tarporley says. ‘We were told she was probably 12, and thought she was deaf and blind. Our vet told us she had various tumours, rotten teeth and had various untreated infections. But she could not be more loved; she loves her walks, our big garden and is as happy curled up with one of the kittens as she is with the other dogs.’