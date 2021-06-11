Meet Cheshire's dirty doggies

Published: 8:44 AM June 11, 2021

Our dog series comes in collaboration with Facebook group Dog Walks in Cheshire, and this month we reveal our favourite mucky pups.

Labradoodle Mabel is 'incredibly naughty', says owner Chris Gosling. - Credit: Chris Gosling

Mabel, the labradoodle:

“Incredibly naughty” labradoodle Mabel has a passion for water and soil – preferably combined, says owner Chris Gosling.

‘We live in Over Peover, so there are plenty of places to go for a walk,' he says. 'Our favourite is the fields around Peover Park.’

Three-year-old Humphrey loves the beach. - Credit: Anne Gregory

Humphrey, the springador (springer x labrador):

Three-year-old Humphrey loves the beach. Owner Anne Gregory, Winsford, says: ‘Our favourite walks are Knights Grange, the Whitegate Way, along River Weaver and in Delamere Forest.

'We also love to visit West Kirby and Formby beaches.’

‘Boxers are the “Peter Pan” of the dog world because of their long puppyhood,’ says Charlotte Ferguson. - Credit: Charlotte Fergusson

Harley the boxer:

‘Boxers are the Peter Pan of the dog world because of their long puppyhood,’ says Charlotte Ferguson, Dutton. ‘Harley is super enthusiastic in everything she does; she’s fun-loving, loyal and always wants to play.

'We like to try new walks all over the county and can mostly be found splashing about in a very well-known pond at Sandiway Quarry.’

Four-year-old Missie loves swimming, squeaky toys and exploring the mud. - Credit: Sarah Byrom

Missie, the white border collie:

Four-year-old Missie loves swimming, squeaky toys and exploring the mud. ‘This particular mud fest was when she head-planted into a ditch in Alderley woods,’ says owner Sarah Byrom. ‘I had just lost my partner to cancer and this was the day before his funeral. I’m sure she did it on purpose to distract me and it really made me laugh.

‘We know and love many walks around our village of Chelford, but a favourite is from Blackden Heath near Jodrell Bank, and through the woods to Peover Eye for a quick dip, and then looping through the woods to Peover Hall estate.’

Wolfie loves mud and water. - Credit: Charlotte Moss

Wolfie, the husky x labrador:

Owner Charlotte Moss, who lives in Northwich, says: ‘Our favourite walk is the Two Locks Walk as there is plenty of mud and water.’

Geezer, the wheaten terrier x labrador:

Full name Diamond Geezer, after he was born with a little white diamond on his forehead.

Owner Fiona Campbell of Middlewich says: ‘Our favourite walk is Gresty’s Waste, because if you head down the steps and keep to the fields on your left, with the woods on your right, there are some incredible views. The path interlinks with the Delamere loop and Primrose Woods, and much further on the Sandstone Trail, so you can escape for much longer if you have the time to explore.’

Digging is one of Henry's favourite activities. - Credit: Zoe Smith

Henry the cockapoo:

‘This was taken in Lyme Park after a bit of digging...one of Henry’s favourite activities,’ says owner Zoe Smith, Disley.

Paws Hodson “loves mud and balls more than life itself”, says owner Karen Hodson. - Credit: Karen Hodson

Paws the labrador:

Paws Hodson “loves mud and balls more than life itself”, says owner Karen Hodson. ‘We live in Tattenhall and his absolute favourite walk is Bickerton Hill, as it has swampy puddles and open spaces for ball time,' she says. 'He loves posing for pictures.’

Marley loves mud and water and his favourite walk is Delamere Forest, where there is a lot of mud and water. - Credit: Sophie Dickinson

Marley, the cocker spaniel:

Marley, 3, belongs to 22-year-old Sophie Dickinson, from Winsford. ‘He loves mud and water and his favourite walk is Delamere Forest where there is a lot of mud and water for him to get messy in,' she says.

'For the same reason, he also loves Petty Pool Woods and West Kirby beach.’

Bideman loves a walk that gets him absolutely filthy. - Credit: Kristen Dyson

Bideman the St Bernard:

Owner of big dogs Kristen Dyson, Northwich says: ‘I’m a fan of walks that get the dogs absolutely filthy...although the original plan would usually be a swim somewhere clean and easy to get out of.’

Scrappy's walks always end with a long shower and a good comb through...says owner Stephanie England. - Credit: Stephanie England

Scrappy, the Maltese:

‘We live in Northwich and both love going for walks around Neuman’s Flashes and Marbury Park,’ says Stephanie England, owner of six-year-old Scrappy.

‘Our walks always end with Scrappy needing a very long shower and a good comb through...I’m not sure if I get most of my exercise from the walk or in giving her a shower!’

