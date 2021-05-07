Spring has sprung for these happy Cheshire dogs

Published: 9:16 AM May 7, 2021

Facebook group Dog Walks in Cheshire shares its favourite sunshine snaps with spring in full bloom.

Owners Robyn Moss and Jake Gilmond call loveable Kaia "the Queen of Shiba" because she’s “unbelievably stubborn and runs rings around us all”. - Credit: Robyn Moss

Kaia, the husky

Owners Robyn Moss and Jake Gilmond call loveable Kaia "the Queen of Shiba" because she’s “unbelievably stubborn and runs rings around us all”, they say. ‘Our favourite local walk is by the Weaver in Winsford. It is so peaceful, and the big stretch of field by the river is great for the dogs to have a play on. They love it down there.’

“One-in-a-million" chihuahua Bentley is a little dog with a big personality. - Credit: Zoe van Veldhoven

Bentley, the chihuahua

“One-in-a-million" chihuahua Bentley is a little dog with a big personality. He loves long walks in the countryside and is part of a gundog training class with Cheshire K9 Training. ‘Our favourite walks are Delamere Forest and Marbury Park,’ owner Zoe van Veldhoven, Northwich says. ‘We are spoilt for choice, there are so many brilliant walks in Cheshire.’

Indie, pictured here at age 10 weeks after she was adopted from Moorlands Dog Rescue. - Credit: Angela Davies

Indie, the border collie x Alaskan malamute

‘This is Indie at age 10 weeks, shortly after we adopted her from Moorlands Dog Rescue,’ owner Angela Davies, Crewe says. ‘She has a huge personality and loves being in the garden whatever the weather. We enjoy walking the fields around Joey the Swan in Wistaston.’

Loki loves going on long walks around Brereton Heath. - Credit: Amy Dale

Loki, the Romanian street dog mix

Amy Dale, who is local to Wheelock, Sandbach, loves taking Loki for long walks around Brereton Heath. ‘We also love Quakers Coppice, some tiny local woods, or just adventuring the footpaths of local fields,' she says.

Holly and Barney are half brother and sister, sharing the same mum. - Credit: Carl Massey

Holly and Barney, cavapoos

Holly and Barney are half brother and sister, sharing the same mum. Holly is older but smaller – she's very gentle and sweet-natured, avoids puddles and the rain and is a very fussy eater. ‘Holly, on the left, is nearly three and Barney is five-months-old,’ says owner Carl Massey, Backford. ‘Barney is a cheeky bundle of fun and is always hungry. Their favourite walk is the Ridgeway walk in Frodsham.’

Missie the border collie enjoys a walk through the woods. - Credit: Sarah Byrom

Missie, the border collie

‘This photo was taken on a lovely series of paths on a circular walk from Chelford to the back of Capesthorne Hall and back through these woods with a stream to play,’ says owner Sarah Byrom, Chelford.

Waggy-tailed, mud-loving springers Spud and Elvis. - Credit: Tracey and Joanna Lowe

Spud and Elvis, the English springer spaniels

‘Spud and Elvis are two waggy-tailed, mud-loving springers who are not happy unless they are chasing a tennis ball,’ say owners Tracey and Joanna Lowe, who live in Ashton near Haydock Park. ‘Most of the time they are full of mud but they do scrub up well when posing for the camera. They love cuddles and are loved by everyone one who meets them.’

Owner Vicky Howarth, Northwich, loves exploring Cheshire with Ellie, her five-year-old golden retriever and Instagram star @ellie_golden_girl. - Credit: Vicky Howarth

Ellie, the golden retriever

Owner Vicky Howarth, Northwich, loves exploring Cheshire with Ellie, her five-year-old golden retriever and Instagram star @ellie_golden_girl. ‘During lockdown, we realised how lucky we are to have so many beautiful places to walk locally,’ Vicky says. ‘Whether it’s Marbury Park, Whitegate Way or using OS maps to find a completely new route... We love to walk through Beeston and Peckforton, stopping for lunch at The Pheasant Inn to take in the stunning views.’

Rescue dog Miro was adopted from Spanish Stray Dogs in June 2018, moving from southern Spain to Tarporley for his new life with owner Sarah Hutchinson. - Credit: Sarah Hutchinson

Miro, the griffon hound

Rescue dog Miro was adopted from Spanish Stray Dogs in June 2018, moving from southern Spain to Tarporley for his new life with owner Sarah Hutchinson. ‘Miro is a loveable lazy lump but a terror for food scavenging,’ Sarah says. ‘Once a street dog, always a street dog. But he is adorable. Our favourite walks are Little Budworth Woods, the Countess of Chester Country Park and, when we are allowed to travel, the Wirral beaches.’

Rescue dog Shadow's favourite walk is up to the top of Old Pale in Delamere Forest. - Credit: Ellie Fisher

Shadow, the dalmation x border collie

Rescue dog Shadow lives with owner Ellie Fisher near Chester city centre. ‘Shadow is full of life,’ says Ellie. ‘He has so much personality and sometimes, we are convinced he knows exactly what we are saying. He’s a big love bug and loves nothing more than a cuddle on the sofa. Our favourite walk is up to the top of Old Pale in Delamere Forest.’

Gentle giant Bhalu loves nothing more than an early morning run around Delamere Forest, "where he personally sees to it that every squirrel is not only awake, but fully exercised." - Credit: Roger Westwood

Bhalu, the Irish wolfhound x poodle

Gentle giant Bhalu lives in Winsford with his human Roger Westwood. ‘Everyone falls in love with him,’ Roger says. ‘He loves nothing more than an early morning run around Delamere Forest, where he personally sees to it that every squirrel is not only awake, but fully exercised. His favourite food is a good mature cheddar and his favourite programme? Countryfile.’

Bobby, 3, and Finn, 9, are “so different but love being together”, owner Sandra Beswick says. - Credit: Sandra Beswick

Finn and Bobby, the springer spaniels

‘My gorgeous springers enjoying spring,’ says owner Sandra Beswick, Middlewich. Bobby, 3, and Finn, 9, are “so different but love being together”, she says. ‘They never go anywhere without one another. Bobby loves his tennis ball but Finn loves to just have a mooch around. We nearly always go to Brereton Heath country park where they can frolick in the mud and have a swim in the mere whilst I feed the ducks.’

