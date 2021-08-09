Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens > Pets

Cheshire's dogs pose in front of sunsets

Logo Icon

Roger Westwood

Published: 11:35 AM August 9, 2021   
Three bichon frises on a bench at sunset

Lily is independent and a little cheeky, Pudsey idolises Lily and Preston loves to be top dog. - Credit: Helen Darwent

This month's collaboration with Facebook group Dog Walks in Cheshire features our favourite sunset snaps

Golden bordoodle in sunset

Rhos loves everyone he meets. - Credit: Michelle Roberts

Rhos 
Bordoodle  
‘Rhos is named after our happy place in Anglesey, Rhosneigr,’ owner Michelle Roberts of Northwich says. ‘He is a beautiful puppy with a lovely temperament and loves everyone he meets. He has a cheeky side and pinches our socks, so we often have to wear odd ones.’ Favourite walks include along the canal and River Weaver.  

A Bracco Italiano in front of a beach sunset

Raff is a bundle of energy. - Credit: Jacqui Hughes

Rafferty 
Bracco Italiano (Italian pointer) 
Three-year-old Raff is full of character and loves walking along the canal tow path and in any fields with water. ‘He adores swimming in any water, from river to sea,’ owner Jacqui Hughes of Middlewich says. ‘He is incredibly affectionate and sleeps on our bed at night...all 46kg of him! He loves cheese and his favourite toy Pinky. He is a bundle of energy, as you would expect from a gun dog.’ 

German Shepherd in field at sunset

Mac always turns a few heads because of his size and beauty. - Credit: Jayne Mcewan

Mac 
German shepherd 
Mac always turns a few heads because of his size and beauty. In the day, he enjoys walks around his village of Shavington with his walker, Katie, and in an evening or weekend enjoys burning off energy in a nearby local field following a circular canal walk from Audlem, or in his favourite nearby forest. Owner Jayne Mcewan says: ‘Mac wants you to remember that more often than not, German Shepherds are gentle, snuggly and show unconditional love.’ 

Golden labradoodle on sunset beach

Buddy is always up for an adventure. - Credit: Chloe Pay

Buddy 
Labradoodle 
Two-year-old Buddy enjoys exploring the local areas of North Wales and Cheshire, where he lives on the border with owner Chloe Pay. ‘We love a good beach walk and are always up for a new adventure,’ Chloe says. ‘One of our favourite and more regular walks is The Meadows in Chester, and this photo was taken at the end of a lovely walk on the beach at New Brighton.’ 

Three bichon frises on a bench at sunset

Lily is independent and a little cheeky, Pudsey idolises Lily and Preston loves to be top dog. - Credit: Helen Darwent

Lily, Preston and Pudsey 
Bichon Frise 
Lily is independent and a little cheeky, Pudsey idolises Lily and Preston loves to be top dog. ‘Pudsey would do anything for Lily and Preston enjoys looking out from the top of our barge on the canal,’ owner Helen Darwent of Tarporley says. ‘They all love walking; we often go to Bickerton Hill and walk along the Sandstone Trail.’ 

Three dogs sitting in field in front of sunset

This photo was taken across the fields from Barnton to Little Leigh. - Credit: Hayley O’Keeffe

Pebbles, Amber and Skye
‘Sadly we don’t know the breed of 12-year-old Pebbles and Amber as we rescued them at six-months-old, although they could be Patterdale cross,’ owner Hayley O’Keeffe of Northwich says. ‘Skye, in the middle, is four years old, full of energy and just wants to be everybody’s friend. This photo was taken across the fields from Barnton to Little Leigh – we love all of the local walks on our doorstep but one of our favourites slightly further afield is Bulkeley Hill and Rawhead, with a pit stop at the Bickerton Poacher.’ 

Brown and white springer spaniel by the canal

Four-year-old Stevie loves walking around the Cheshire countryside. - Credit: George Walley

Stevie 
Springer spaniel 
Four-year-old Stevie loves walking around the Cheshire countryside. ‘As with all spaniels, he has energy to spare and requires a big walk otherwise he gets the crazies!’ owner George Walley of Nantwich says. A particular favourite walking spot is Delamere Forest... “or any other forest, he isn’t fussy”, George says. ‘He loves playing ball and always finds the time for a game of fetch.’ 

Whippet overlooking sunset

Olly is a sensitive soul who loves cuddles and long sleeps on the sofa. - Credit: Nicola Riley

Most Read

  1. 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  2. 2 16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit
  3. 3 An illustrated guide to Shipston-on-Stour
  1. 4 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  2. 5 12 beautiful waterfalls in Yorkshire
  3. 6 Afternoon tea in Kent: 15 of the best tearooms
  4. 7 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
  5. 8 6 great walks near Grassington
  6. 9 10 Dorset towns you really must visit
  7. 10 Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Olly 
Whippet 
Olly’s favourite walks are over the fields near his home in Winterley, or the beaches on the Wirral where there is plenty of space for zoomies with his brother Max. ‘Watching them run flat out together is a beautiful sight,’ owner Nicola Riley says. ‘Olly is a sensitive soul who loves cuddles and long sleeps on the sofa.’ 

Grey westie x papillon in sunset field

Cheeky, friendly and loveable Beau loves his walkies. - Credit: Sarah Harold

Beau
Westie x papillon
Cheeky, loveable and friendly boy Beau loves tennis balls, his paddling pool and walkies. 'He is a small dog with a big personality,' owner Sarah Harold of Crewe says. 'He is always up for an adventure. Our favourite walks are down the Alsager salt line, the Sandstone Trail and The Cloud near Congleton.'

Join the Dog Walks in Cheshire facebook group


Introducing the four-legged walking companions of Cheshire

Why people from Cheshire love their dogs

Cheshire Life
Cheshire

Don't Miss

A rare first edition of The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien at The magic of middle-earth Exhibition in Basingstoke

Hampshire Life

Tolkien fans won't want to miss this Middle-Earth exhibition in Basingstoke

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Best places for fish and chips in Kent (photo: gemredding, Getty Images)

Kent Life

10 excellent fish and chip shops in Kent

Samuel Mathewson

Author Picture Icon
Michelin Star food from Simon Radley at the Chester Grosvenor

Cheshire Life

9 places to eat out in Chester this summer

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Bashall Spirits gin

Lancashire Life | Win

Win the full range of Bashall Spirits Gins

Bashall Spirits

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus