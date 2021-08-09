Cheshire's dogs pose in front of sunsets

Published: 11:35 AM August 9, 2021

This month's collaboration with Facebook group Dog Walks in Cheshire features our favourite sunset snaps

Rhos loves everyone he meets. - Credit: Michelle Roberts

Rhos

Bordoodle

‘Rhos is named after our happy place in Anglesey, Rhosneigr,’ owner Michelle Roberts of Northwich says. ‘He is a beautiful puppy with a lovely temperament and loves everyone he meets. He has a cheeky side and pinches our socks, so we often have to wear odd ones.’ Favourite walks include along the canal and River Weaver.

Raff is a bundle of energy. - Credit: Jacqui Hughes

Rafferty

Bracco Italiano (Italian pointer)

Three-year-old Raff is full of character and loves walking along the canal tow path and in any fields with water. ‘He adores swimming in any water, from river to sea,’ owner Jacqui Hughes of Middlewich says. ‘He is incredibly affectionate and sleeps on our bed at night...all 46kg of him! He loves cheese and his favourite toy Pinky. He is a bundle of energy, as you would expect from a gun dog.’

Mac always turns a few heads because of his size and beauty. - Credit: Jayne Mcewan

Mac

German shepherd

Mac always turns a few heads because of his size and beauty. In the day, he enjoys walks around his village of Shavington with his walker, Katie, and in an evening or weekend enjoys burning off energy in a nearby local field following a circular canal walk from Audlem, or in his favourite nearby forest. Owner Jayne Mcewan says: ‘Mac wants you to remember that more often than not, German Shepherds are gentle, snuggly and show unconditional love.’

Buddy is always up for an adventure. - Credit: Chloe Pay

Buddy

Labradoodle

Two-year-old Buddy enjoys exploring the local areas of North Wales and Cheshire, where he lives on the border with owner Chloe Pay. ‘We love a good beach walk and are always up for a new adventure,’ Chloe says. ‘One of our favourite and more regular walks is The Meadows in Chester, and this photo was taken at the end of a lovely walk on the beach at New Brighton.’

Lily is independent and a little cheeky, Pudsey idolises Lily and Preston loves to be top dog. - Credit: Helen Darwent

Lily, Preston and Pudsey

Bichon Frise

Lily is independent and a little cheeky, Pudsey idolises Lily and Preston loves to be top dog. ‘Pudsey would do anything for Lily and Preston enjoys looking out from the top of our barge on the canal,’ owner Helen Darwent of Tarporley says. ‘They all love walking; we often go to Bickerton Hill and walk along the Sandstone Trail.’

This photo was taken across the fields from Barnton to Little Leigh. - Credit: Hayley O’Keeffe

Pebbles, Amber and Skye

‘Sadly we don’t know the breed of 12-year-old Pebbles and Amber as we rescued them at six-months-old, although they could be Patterdale cross,’ owner Hayley O’Keeffe of Northwich says. ‘Skye, in the middle, is four years old, full of energy and just wants to be everybody’s friend. This photo was taken across the fields from Barnton to Little Leigh – we love all of the local walks on our doorstep but one of our favourites slightly further afield is Bulkeley Hill and Rawhead, with a pit stop at the Bickerton Poacher.’

Four-year-old Stevie loves walking around the Cheshire countryside. - Credit: George Walley

Stevie

Springer spaniel

Four-year-old Stevie loves walking around the Cheshire countryside. ‘As with all spaniels, he has energy to spare and requires a big walk otherwise he gets the crazies!’ owner George Walley of Nantwich says. A particular favourite walking spot is Delamere Forest... “or any other forest, he isn’t fussy”, George says. ‘He loves playing ball and always finds the time for a game of fetch.’

Olly is a sensitive soul who loves cuddles and long sleeps on the sofa. - Credit: Nicola Riley

Olly

Whippet

Olly’s favourite walks are over the fields near his home in Winterley, or the beaches on the Wirral where there is plenty of space for zoomies with his brother Max. ‘Watching them run flat out together is a beautiful sight,’ owner Nicola Riley says. ‘Olly is a sensitive soul who loves cuddles and long sleeps on the sofa.’

Cheeky, friendly and loveable Beau loves his walkies. - Credit: Sarah Harold

Beau

Westie x papillon

Cheeky, loveable and friendly boy Beau loves tennis balls, his paddling pool and walkies. 'He is a small dog with a big personality,' owner Sarah Harold of Crewe says. 'He is always up for an adventure. Our favourite walks are down the Alsager salt line, the Sandstone Trail and The Cloud near Congleton.'

Join the Dog Walks in Cheshire facebook group





Introducing the four-legged walking companions of Cheshire

Why people from Cheshire love their dogs