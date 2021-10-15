CWL OCT 21 WEB DOG FRIENDLY

Published: 2:21 PM October 15, 2021

It began as a blog recounting her travels with husband Adam and Newfoundland Rosie but Victoria Carpenter's blog fast became a full time job as visitors hunt out the perfect places for their four-pawed friends

'You often wonder where to go with a dog, and that is particularly the case when your dog is the same size as a small grizzly bear,' says Viki Carpenter of her 60kg Newfoundland Rosie.

And so dogfriendlycornwall,com was born. It started life as a blog in 2014 as she discovered all the places around Cornwall who welcomed Rosie, with open arms. The blog took off and followers began requesting maps and listings of places to go with their dogs and Dog Friendly Cornwall the online tourist guide was born.

'What my husband Adam and I discovered, however, was that Cornwall is really dog friendly and we were able to enjoy a host of adventures. These included taking Rosie on a plane to the Isles of Scilly and visiting really beautiful hotels and restaurants together.'

Sadly Rosie passed away during lockdown at the grand old age of 11 (a good age for a Newfie), but Viki and husband Adam are currently looking to rescue another Newfoundland.

Adam, Viki and their dog Rosie - Credit: dogfriendlycornwall.co.uk

Here’s a selection of ideas from the Dog Friendly Cornwall team for stays where your canine companion will be welcome...

Dog friendly romantic retreats in Cornwall

If you’re looking for a romantic break, there’s a huge variety of dog friendly places to escape to. Here’s a round-up of some of the favourites of Dog Friendly Cornwall, and we’ve tried to find something for everyone!

Best for walkers

Helford Snug

Tucked away in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the south side of the Helford River is Helford Snug. This is a small, cosy studio for two a short distance from tranquil creekside walks to Tremayne Quay and Frenchman’s Creek, which inspired the famous Daphne du Maurier novel. There’s a sitting area, kitchen and separate bathroom so you can rest comfortably after days exploring this remote and captivating corner or Cornwall. helfordsnug.co.uk

Best for beach lovers

The Beach Houses, St Ives

Three absolutely amazing beach front dog friendly houses on beautiful Porthkidney beach which is one of the few beaches in the St Ives area dog friendly 365 days a year. The three houses can be rented together or individually and can sleep from 4-10 people.

The Beach Houses, Porthkidney Beach, Church Lane TR26 3DZ

Tel: 07773 773757 or email: nicola@beachpads.co.uk

Porthkidney Sands Beach near Lelant - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Best for legend lovers…

Round House East, Veryan

Round House East is a Grade II* listed, beautifully unique and romantic self-catering holiday cottage for two in Veryan on the South Coast of Cornwall. This is one of four famous round thatched houses built in 1820 by the Reverend Trist, Round House East is said to have been built in the round so that the devil could not hide, with a cross on top keep the devil away. Round House East or call Call 07480 198040

Best for water lovers

The Locker, Mylor Yacht Harbour

The Locker is a beautiful studio apartment situated at Mylor Yacht Harbour and perfect for a couples who want to enjoy adventures on the river together. There are also lovely walks and restaurants nearby as well as boats for hire or charter to take you wherever your heart desires. One dog is allowed in this apartment. Mylor Yacht Harbour-creekside cottages

Polclay cottage in Bosinver - Credit: dogfriendlycornwall.co.uk

Best for nature lovers (or car-free lovers)...

Polclay, Bosinver near St Austell

Bosinver Farm Cottages regularly wins awards not just for their beautiful cottages which are styled with crafts from local designers, but also because of their outstanding eco-credentials (it was founded by eco campaigner Pat Smith AKA Action Nan who runs an anti-plastic organisation). Set in over 300 acres of peaceful countryside, a short distance from the south coast, Built in the 1830s, every inch of Polclay is full of cosy character, from its low beamed ceilings to its granite fireplace with real woodburning stove – perfect for snuggling up by with that special someone after a bracing cliff walk in the winter evenings. As well as country walks, there’s also an indoor pool, gym and tennis courts on site. Polclay

Looking for activities when you get here? Visit dogfriendlycornwall.co.uk for the best dog friendly local walks, places to eat and days out.

5 of the best dog friendly hotels by the sea..

There are so many incredible dog friendly hotels in Cornwall, here’s our list of luxurious dog friendly hotels by the sea.

Fowey Hall Hotel, Fowey

This beautiful hall overlooking the Fowey estuary and the sea beyond is a family friendly hotel with spa, swimming pool, trampoline and play area and breathtaking views over the estuary. The hotel accepts well-behaved dogs which must be kept out of dining areas and on a lead in public grounds.

foweyhallhotel.co.uk

St Mawes - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

Hotel Tresanton, St Mawes

Hotel Tresanton is a chic boutique hotel in the beautiful fishing village of St Mawes. Four of the 30 rooms allow dogs: Room 1, A suite with a sea view and terrace in Little Tresanton; Room 28: a room with a sea view on the ground floor of The Nook; Room 30 which has a terrace, but no sea view on the first floor of The Nook; and Room 31 with a private garden, on the ground floor of Rock Cottage. There is a small charge per night for dogs, they are provided with beds, blankets and bowls and are allowed on the restaurant terrace and in the lounge bar, where dinner can be arranged especially for you if you wish to dine with your dog. Dog walking can also be arranged. tresanton.com



Hell Bay Hotel, Bryher, Isles of Scilly

Calming, muted colours and beach house style will help you to relax at the renowned Hell Bay Hotel on the island of Bryher in the Isles of Scilly. There is a heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis court and spa to keep you entertained too. Ground floor rooms are dog friendly, Pet bowls and blankets will be provided for your canine companion, and all of the beaches on Bryher are year round dog friendly. Dogs are permitted in all areas of the hotel and grounds aside from the bar and restaurant. Guests are welcome to dine with their dog on the terrace. hellbay.co.uk

Watergate Bay - Credit: Ewen MacDonald



Watergate Bay Hotel, Watergate Bay, north Cornwall

Watergate Bay is one of the UK’s great dog-friendly beaches. Humans and canines can enjoy two miles of wide, sandy playground and surf and it’s open to dogs all year round. Located right on the beach, The Watergate Bay Hotel offers contemporary comfort. Dogs can stay in first (on the ground) and second floor Ocean Wing rooms and all Coach House and Beach Loft rooms. There is a small charge per night for dogs. Guests are permitted to bring up to two dogs per room. Dogs can join you for meals in The Beach Hut restaurant. watergatebay.co.uk

Talland Bay Hotel, near Looe in Cornwall

Located just above the small, dog friendly cove Talland Bay, between Looe and Polperro, is the Talland Bay Hotel, which is a really beautiful place to stay. There are manicured lawns and gardens sloping to the sea and stylish, comfortable rooms. Dogs are treated like royalty here with treats in the room and their own dishes served when you eat with them in the Conservatory restaurant or bar. There are also some dog friendly lounges to enjoy.

tallandbayhotel.co.uk

Talland Bay beach - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Find out more

If you love exploring Cornwall with your four-legged friend, you can find a wealth at Dog Friendly Cornwall. dogfriendlycornwall.co.uk

Viki and Rosie - Credit: dogfriendlycornwall.co.uk







