Get paid £500 to work out with your dog

Origym are looking for the next dynamic duo - Credit: Jo Caione, Unsplash

Could you and your pup be the next fitness sensation?

A UK-wide fitness school is looking for one lucky person and their furry friend to star in a new work out collection. The duo will help Origym create ‘The Ultimate Doggy Workout’, with the successful pair getting paid £500 to film the exercises together.

'The Ultimate Doggy Workout' will be shared online far and wide, helping to begin their career as the newest pet-fluencer in the fitness world. They'll be the face of dog and human workouts, and encourage others to work out with their pets - which comes with plenty of benefits.

Luke Hughes, founder of Origym and level 4 personal trainer, said:

“Working out with your dog comes with a whole heap of benefits over and above keeping you both fit and healthy. For this reason, we want to work with a fitness fanatic and their furry friend to create a workout regime that is effective and safe for both human and dog to do together. “Having a reliable furry friend to be your cardio companion is not just highly motivating, but it also can ease stress, improve mental health and help to reduce feelings of loneliness. Exercising your dog is vitally important for their health too, and helps to prevent boredom and destructive behaviour.”

Could you and your pup be the next big thing? - Credit: Origym

Who can enter?

Origym have specified that the duo will need to fit the following criteria:

Both enjoy working out

Be the best of friends

Both comfortable in front of the camera

Bundles of energy and enthusiasm

Owners need to be 18 years or older, and pups can be any age provided they are well-trained, healthy and fit.

The winners will receive £500 for their work - Credit: Origym

How to apply

To put yourself and your furry friend forwards, you must simply complete the following 3 steps:

Record a 10-20 second video of your dog doing their best trick or you working out with them Share your video on Instagram, tagging @origym_coe and use the hashtag #origymfurryfitnessfriend Fill out the job application form on the Origym site here.

The closing date for job applications will be 23:59 on 30th April 2022.