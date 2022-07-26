9 adorable pets looking to be rehomed in Essex

According to the Pet Food Manufacturer’s Association (PFMA), 3.2 million UK households acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic. This means there are now 17 million pet-owning homes in the country. Sadly, owners putting their pet up for adoption has also seen a huge increase; three million households have given up a pet in the last year, according to the PFMA.

This has meant the RSPCA in Essex has been exceptionally busy. In 2020, 853 animals were rehomed in the county – that's 210 dogs, 468 cats, 73 rabbits and 102 other pets across their sites in North and South Essex.





Could you offer a forever home?

Allowing a pet into your home can bring immeasurable joy, but there’s also plenty to consider before making such a big decision. We asked RSPCA spokesperson Amy Ockleford for her advice, ‘It’s really important to do your research before taking on a pet and to ensure that everyone in the household understands the commitment and costs involved. If everyone is comfortable with that, then it's a good idea to visit your local rescue centre to speak to staff about what sort of animal might suit your family and lifestyle. Our staff work really hard to match the right pet to the right home, and sometimes this can take a little time, so please be patient and wait to find your perfect match!’

rspca.org.uk/findapet

These gorgeous animals and lots more are waiting to be rehomed at RSPCA Danheral Animal Home...

Clyde - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Clyde the guinea pig

This shy chap would relish a calm household where he can grow in confidence. He’s also looking for love, so a home with a sow that can welcome him with open paws would be perfect.





Charlie - Credit: RSPCA Essex South, Southend & District Branch

Charlie the Newfoundland

Larger-than-life Charlie welcomes everyone with the goofiest grin. A three-year-old Newfoundland, he doesn’t have much self-awareness of his size, and will greet you with bear hugs and kisses.





Darren - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Darren the cat

Darren is a sweet, affectionate house cat. He loves having lots of strokes and will roll over and nudge his head against your hand for more fuss. He will fit into your home easily; all he wants it love.





Hades - Credit: RSPCA Essex South, Southend & District Branch

Hades the German shepherd

If you’re looking for a loyal German shepherd companion, Hades is for you. He’d love a calm home, spending quality time with you on the sofa, going for walks and playing in the garden.





Lady - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Lady the greyhound

Lady sadly lost her owner, so is looking to be a fabulous companion for someone again. She’s a laid-back character who walks beautifully on her lead and enjoys a snooze during the day.





Teddy - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Teddy the bull terrier

Teddy is a big character who's full of love! If you know anything about English bull terriers, then you’ll understand what he’s all about. He’d love owners who can commit to his training and exercise.





Snowball and Sassy - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Snowball and Sassy the angora rabbits

These magnificent angora rabbits are extremely friendly and crave human interaction. They’re used to a lavish lifestyle of spoiling and pampering, with daily grooming to keep their coats pristine.





Gizmo - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Gizmo the cat

This older gentleman can be a little nervous, but if you go slowly with him, he loves attention. Gizmo needs a retirement home where he can eat, sleep and have a fuss made of him whenever he wants.





Ariel - Credit: RSPCA Danaher Animal Home

Ariel the saluki

A sweet and affectionate girl, Ariel is looking for a fresh start. She’s come on leaps and bounds at Danaher – coming out of her shell and learning what an exciting place the world can be.





You may also like...

Campervan life with Lenna the hiking cat: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lifestyle/campervan-life-with-pets-9151990

15 wild days out in Essex: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/wildlife/wild-days-out-essex-9151772