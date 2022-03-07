Yorkshire assistance dog in the running to win award at Crufts

Ruby the assistance dog from Barnsley wins Child's Champion category in 2022 Kennel Club Hero Dog Award

Two year old Golden Retriever, Ruby has a special relationship with 16-year-old Olivia Cunliffe, from Barnsley, Yorkshire.

Olivia has cerebral palsy and Ruby helps her every day with her pain, anxiety and stress. Olivia loves to give her biscuits and Ruby likes to bring her clothes and help in any way she can.

Now Ruby has been chosen as the winner of the Child's Champion category in the 2022 The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award which takes place at Crufts each year.

There are five categories in the annual awards,: Extraordinary life of a working dog, Hero support dog, Best friends, Child’s champion, and Rescue dog hero. Ruby's category, Child's Champion, recognises a dog that has supported and had a positive impact on the life of aged 17 years and under.

One of these category champions will be the overall winner of the The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2022 which will de decided through a public vote, and announced in the main arena at Crufts 2022.

You can vote for Ruby to win the overall award before Cruft takes place between March 10-13 at the NEC Birmingham on the Crufts website.

Crufts 2022 will be on Channel 4 this year, presented by Sophie Morgan, Clare Balding and Radzi Chinyanganya.