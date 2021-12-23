Yorkshire dogs get dressed up for Christmas

In this festive edition, we meet some Christmas canines that bring a little bit of magic to their human homes.

Canine Christmas - Credit: Jakob Owens

Hestia, Sussex Spaniel

This lovely girl Hestia is part of a vulnerable British native breed - the Sussex spaniel. She is a comical little clown who makes her humans laugh every day! As happy curled up on the sofa as she is hiking the Yorkshire countryside. She adores Christmas with all the wrapping because paper is her favourite toy! Follow her adventures on Instagram @hestiasussexspaniel

Hestia - Credit: Zoe and Hestia

The Sausage Squad, Smooth Haired Dachsunds

Meet the sausage squad - five sassy sausage dogs from Harrogate. They might look the same, but each of these adorable sausages has their own unique personality. Their favourite things are climbing mountains, frolicking on beaches and snuggling up together with their human. Follow their shenanigans on Instagram @_sausage.squad_

The Sausage Squad - Credit: Harriet Birch

George, Shih Tzu

This handsome hound is eight-year-old George who can be found residing in Ripon with his family, Sarah, Mick, Harvey and Daisy. He’s at his happiest sitting on this 'throne' (the sofa arm) keeping guard of the house, barking at every person and leaf that passes by. He can be a grumpy, stubborn old man but can be usually warmed around with a slice of pizza or cheese.

George - Credit: Sarah Meegan

Jack, Labradoodle

This little fella is an 11-year-old first-generation labradoodle who lives in Alwoodley, Leeds with his human pack. He's rather partial to cuddles, cheese and chicken - especially at Christmas time when there's lots on offer. Long walks in the woods are his favourite and he's always very friendly to everyone he meets . . apart from the postman, he's not his biggest fan.

Jack - Credit: Maz Jackson

Ringo, Cavapoo

Fluffball five-month-old Ringo lives with his adopted family in Roundhay, Leeds. His favourite toy is his squeaky teddy which he takes everywhere, but what he LOVES most are snuggles and ham. Please be nice about his Christmas jumper - it has pink and gold pom-poms on the back and he thinks he looks ever so smart!

Ringo - Credit: N/A





Penny-Beyoncé, French Bulldog / Willow, German Shorthaired Pointer / Beaubeau, Jack Russell

The sassy ringleader of this gorgeous girl gang is Penny-Beyoncé whose middle name says it all! When she’s not eating, she’s sleeping, and most probably dreaming about food. Willow is the youngest at two years old and her favourite things are tennis balls and Penny. Little Beaubeau is the one-eyed wonder and bosses everyone around, including her human, who she accompanies everywhere - even to the gym!

The naughty girl gang - Credit: Alice Pinder



