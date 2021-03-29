Bluebell walks in Cornwall: 10 of the best places to go

Published: 1:30 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 1:38 PM March 29, 2021

April and May make way for the robust and beautiful bluebell. Cornwall has plenty of wild woodlands and public gardens to spot this stunning bloom. We pick 10 of our favourite places to spot bluebells in the Duchy.

1. Ten Acre Wood, Polmoria

A post shared by Ken Marten (@kenmarten) on May 3, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

This semi-natural ancient woodland has been lovingly restored to its former glory. Visitors can follow the Polmoria River along a sweeping bluebell walk under the magnificent oak and holly trees. A woodland activity area provides a perfect setting for a fun family day out.

2. Burncoose Nurseries and Gardens, Caerhays Estate

A post shared by zoombini (@zoombini) on May 12, 2016 at 4:24am PDT

The delightful Burncoose Nurseries and Garden at Gwennap, near Redruth, is well worth a visit in the spring, with bluebells, daffodils, primroses and wild violets in abundance. The 120-acre woodland gardens are English Heritage Listed and open to the public between February and June. Dogs are also welcome on leads.

3. Pentillie Castle, St Mellion

A post shared by Charlotte Dart (@charlottedart) on May 12, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Pentillie Castle will be opening its gardens to the public on Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 am - 5 pm starting (and including) Sunday 18th April until Wednesday 16th May - just in time to see the swathes of beautiful bluebells that adorn the landscape here each spring. Entry is £6 per person, and you can grab a tasty cake box for £10 to indulge in as you wander the grounds.

4. Enys Gardens, Penryn

A post shared by Enys Gardens (@enysgardens) on May 18, 2016 at 7:27am PDT

We recommend visiting Enys gardens to see the second horticultural wonder: the garden in April and May when the bluebells are in their full glory. The gardens are open from the beginning of April, every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 2 - 5 pm and Sundays 11 am-5 pm. Tickets need to be booked in advance of visiting.

5. Trewithen, near Truro

A post shared by Sonya Tank (@sonyatank) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Open from 1 March; it is a real treat in spring to soak up the southerly views from Trewithen, down the long serpentine lawn flanked with colour. From delicate snowdrops to robust bluebells, the gardens are home to an abundance of flora and fauna throughout the year. Stop by the Tea Shed for a much-needed brew and a tasty snack. Book your tickets here.

6. Lanhydrock

Some Cornish gardens are at their best in spring, and one of these is Lanhydrock. From March onwards, the grounds are carpeted with bluebells, the pink camellia blossom begins to bloom, and the woodland garden and estate truly come to life. Tickets need to be booked in advance.

7. Godolphin House and Estate, Helston

A post shared by Roger Brown (@rmbrown40) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

From the banks of the River Hayle to Godolphin Hill, there are plenty of beautiful places for a ramble on this stunning National Trust estate. But one of the best places to go in the springtime is to the wild woodlands, where the ground is awash with bluebells in April through to May. Entry to the gardens is £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. Book your tickets here.

8. Mount Edgcumbe, Cremyll

A post shared by Laura Easlick (@cornish_maid_87) on Apr 29, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

A Grade I-listed country park of 865 acres, it has many miles of traffic-free paths ideal for children, plus an elegant mansion and formal gardens surrounded by extensive woods that are home to bluebells. The views across Plymouth Sound, the Hamoaze and Cawsand Bay are also worth shouting about.

Due to coronavirus, the gardens are currently closed, but keep an eye out for further information.

9. Pencarrow House & Gardens

After the rhododendron and camellia fireworks of the spring, Pencarrow’s bluebells are a jewel in its summer crown. Drifts of cerulean flowers carpet the ground beneath the beech trees and along the woodland walks. The gardens are usually open every day from March until the end of October, however, they will be opening from the 12th of April and closing later on the 30th November instead. Don't forget to book your tickets.

10. Antony Woodland Garden, Torpoint

A post shared by Steveod (@steve.od) on May 1, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

One of Cornwall’s best-kept secrets, the Antony Woodland Garden, is perhaps one of the most peaceful and majestic places to spot bluebells at this time of year. It covers sixty acres, and The Wilderness section of the garden is the place to go if you want to spot these pretty springtime flowers. The gardens are open from March until October, from 10.30 am until 5 pm (days of the week vary), and entry is £7. Tickets can be booked here.